RTW to Unveil New Loudness Solution and Product Upgrades at IBC 2013

AMSTERDAM, 3 SEPTEMBER, 2013 – RTW,a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will debut at IBC 2013 (Stand 8.D92) a new tool for logging, true-peak data analysis and reporting compatible with its TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors. The company will also introduce several new updates to its TouchMonitor and SurroundControl lines of audio measurement products.

“We are thrilled to share our latest advancements in loudness measurement with the international broadcast community once again at IBC,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “Whether it’s a brand-new product, such as the new tool we will unveil at IBC this year, or upgrades to our TouchMonitor and SurroundControl series of products, we are always striving to bring forth new technologies and options for users.”

TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors

As part of the recently released SW20013 software, RTW is now shipping a new BLITS (Black & Lane’s Ident Tones for Surround) instrument option for its line of TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors. The BLITS license option uses the order code SW20013, and requires users to install the current firmware, version 3.10, first.

RTW will also demo its new TM7-HW20714 TouchMonitor, featuring a 3G-SDI interface. RTW developed the interface in response to requests by audio engineers in the broadcast market for a seven-inch audio metering tool compatible with 3G interfacing.

SurroundControl 31900 and 31960 Series

For its flagship product line, RTW will have on hand its latest firmware update V04.00.41 for the Surround Control 31900 and 31960 series, which combines control, analysis and monitoring of eight-channel 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound into one single system. Firmware V04.00.41 supports all current EBU/ITU loudness regulations, including ITU 1770-3. Further, the popular Multicorrelator display offers detailed phase information between all channel-pair combinations. Meanwhile, the LFE correlator is an advanced feature for testing for phase problems between any given channel in respect to LFE.

TM3 and TM3-3G TouchMonitors

The new TM3-SWMC software license for the TM3 line expands the functionality of the TM3 TouchMonitor series with PPM, VU, loudness and a new combination of PPM and loudness moving coil instruments. The moving coil emulation display features vertical or horizontal orientation and numeric and peak indicators with single, double and stereo channel instruments. For stereo groups in the PPM moving coil mode, additional M/S moving coil emulation is selectable.

Finally, offered as part of firmware 2.50 for the TM3 line, users can employ the new Time Test Control sub menu to set the parameters for starting and stopping loudness measurement functions. In addition to a manual control enabled by on-screen keys and/or the GPI interface, full or semi-automatic measurements can also be defined. The Test Time Control option will also be available for the TouchMonitor TM7, TMR7 and TM9 with the actual firmware release.

Users can download all of RTW’s firmware updates for free by logging into RTW’s website: http://www.rtw.de/en/sales-support/manuals-software.html.

