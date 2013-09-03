EDITSHARE BECOMES AN INTEGRAL PART OF THE TELETON FOUNDATION

Global telethon foundation adds EditShare scalable shared storage with integrated media management and archiving to produce “Children in Need” documentaries

Boston, MA - September 3, 2013 - EditShare® (http://www.editshare.com), the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, announced today that Mexico’s Teleton foundation (http://teleton.org/) has upgraded its production center with EditShare’s high-performance XStream shared storage (more info) platform with integrated Flow asset management (more info). The new installation also features EditShare Ark Tape (more info) with a 48-slot LTO-6 tape library to better manage the foundation’s existing massive content library.

Teleton Mexico, which also manages Teleton’s efforts in the U.S., is responsible for funding 21 critical medical rehabilitation centers throughout the country. To help subsidize costs, Teleton televises an annual 27-hour fundraiser featuring poignant mini documentaries that showcase the many lives transformed by a rehabilitation center. To date, Teleton’s fundraiser is the largest Mexican TV show in terms of production and viewership, leveraging the Televisa Network’s transmission service and countrywide coverage.

“Because the work we do impacts the lives of many, it is critical that we are using the very best production tools to ensure our story is seen and heard in the most impactful way possible,” comments Andres Jimenez Cascella, post-production coordinator, Teleton. “At the same time, in achieving this production value, we cannot afford to break the bank. It is important that as much of the funds as possible are dedicated to the rehabilitation centers. With EditShare, we have deployed a world-class technology, scalable and versatile enough to manage the volume and demands of our programs, at a price point that fits well within our budget.”

Eight Teleton directors travel throughout Mexico, interviewing families of critically ill children who rely on the rehabilitation centers for care. The production team uses Flow’s file-based ingest and asset management capabilities to index and track the massive amount of interview footage that is loaded onto the EditShare XStream shared storage platform. Interviews are then developed into 27 mini documentaries that are aired during the December fundraising event. EditShare’s advanced project sharing capabilities let Adobe® Premiere® Pro and Final Cut Pro® editors freely share interview media and collaborate on mini-documentary story evolution. EditShare’s Extreme Scalable Architecture (ESA) (more info) and Expansion Chassis options ensure easy, affordable storage expansion should Teleton need to quickly expand capacity. Cascella adds, “A child’s story can span 12 years. Technology and file formats change frequently. In addition to its tremendous scalability and media management, a big strength of EditShare is the way it manages formats. We can work with our existing material, easily collaborating and evolving stories that develop over long periods of time.” Ark Tape provides Teleton with economical archiving without sacrificing workflow. Proxy files are automatically created and stored in the Flow asset management system for easy search and restoration of archived content.

Read the full Teleton story here.

About Teleton

Teleton Foundation creates a better society, serving those who we love the most: our children. Teleton offers a healthy work environment that positively impacts quality of life of our employees, their families, and the community. We are proud of the work we do and enjoy working with our partners. Teleton believes in its leaders, and works with utmost respect and equality. In 2013, Teleton made the list of the best 100 companies to work for Mexico.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2013 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

