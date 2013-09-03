Signiant Appoints Greg Hoskin as Managing Director of European and Asia-Pacific Markets

Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment, today named Greg Hoskin as Managing Director of its European and Asia-Pacific regions. Based in London, Mr. Hoskin brings more than two decades of experience leading high-growth media technology businesses to this newly created role.

Mr. Hoskin has deep experience in the media and entertainment sector. During the transition to file-based technologies and software solutions, he has driven international growth for some of the industry’s most innovative, successful technology companies. These included executive at Omnibus, a leading provider of content delivery software, seeing through its acquisition by Miranda where he served as general manager and in key sales leadership positions. Prior to Miranda, Mr. Hoskin was Managing Director of Megahertz Broadcast Systems, one of the world’s premier independent broadcasting systems integrators. He also served as Vice President of Sales & Operations for Omneon, where he led EMEA activities for the start-up supplier of media servers during the period of market disruption and rapid growth that led to Omneon’s dominant market position.

Signiant is the market leader in on-premise file transfer software for the media and entertainment industry, with deployments in most of Europe’s major broadcasters. These solutions help tens of thousands of users deliver large files fast, easily, and securely over private networks and the public internet. The company’s newest offering is Media Shuttle™, a hybrid SaaS solution that delivers desktop file sharing software from the cloud. Over the last year, media organizations of all sizes have rapidly adopted Media Shuttle™ to help improve operational efficiencies and to and gain visibility and control over their valuable content.

“Media Shuttle is clearly a transformational development in the file sharing arena,” said Hoskin. “I’m very excited to be part of a company that is bringing the next wave of technology to the industry I know so well. Media Shuttle is one of the first SaaS offerings in the business, and the speed of adoption reminds me of other times when the industry has eagerly embraced next-generation technology. I look forward to jumping in.”

Mr. Hoskin joins a local team of highly experienced sales executives including David Nortier, who is responsible for sales in the U.K., France and the Nordic countries, and Joachim Bause, who handles Germany, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. Together they will continue to build awareness and adoption of the entire portfolio of file movement software, and to scale Signiant’s operations in the European and Asia-Pacific geographies to support the explosive growth of Media Shuttle.

“Greg’s deep knowledge of our customers’ needs and his extensive management experience within fast-growing media technology companies will be extremely valuable at this stage in the company’s evolution,” said Rick Cramer, Signiant’s SVP of Global Operations. “By bringing him on board, we can further accelerate our rapid international growth and build the operational infrastructure we need to support it. We’re thrilled to welcome him to our senior management team.”

About Signiant

Used by the world's top content creators and distributors, Signiant is the market leader in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment. The company's powerful software suite optimizes existing enterprise network infrastructure and media technologies to ensure secure digital media exchanges, workflow efficiency and superior user experiences. For more information, visit www.signiant.com



