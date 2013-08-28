Archimedia to Demonstrate Its Master-File Reference Player and Test Suite on Front Porch Digital's IBC Stand

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Aug. 27, 2013 -- Archimedia Technology, a new company whose technology and applications bridge the gap between content producers and their archives without loss of quality, today announced it will exhibit the Archimedia Reference Player and its companion Archimedia Reference Charts at IBC2013 on Front Porch Digital Stand 7.D14. The company will also give a preview of Archimedia Hub, which offers browser-based access to the Archimedia Reference Player.

"Many Archimedia customers own Front Porch Digital products, especially the SAMMAsolo and SAMMArobot ingest appliances, and the technologists from each of our companies have a long history of collaboration and mutual respect," said Mark Gray, Archimedia president and CEO. "Our technology is a natural fit for Front Porch Digital's customers, and we're grateful to Front Porch Digital for inviting us to showcase our products in their space."

At IBC2013, Archimedia will demonstrate the Archimedia Reference Player, the first software player to support multiple vendors' formats, allowing users to view, test, and measure archival-quality files on a standard HDTV and traditional SDI equipment. Since it was introduced in June, the Archimedia Reference Player has already undergone several upgrades, including support for the DVCPRO50 and Apple(R) ProRes formats which have seen broad use in the European market. Support for the popular European formats Sony IMX(TM) and XDCAM(TM) is in the works.

Archimedia will also demonstrate Archimedia Reference Charts, a set of advanced test patterns developed by renowned video test and measurement company VideoQ specifically for mastering formats such as JPEG 2000. The charts are designed for use with the Archimedia Reference Player.

Finally, visitors to the Front Porch Digital stand will get a sneak peak at the new Archimedia Hub, a Web-based file manager and interchange converter that enables users to manage, organize, play, and view media files locally and from remote servers seamlessly through any common browser.

About Archimedia

Archimedia Technology specializes in the processing, conversion, and playback of mastering formats, including JPEG 2000, for the professional broadcast, digital cinema, and video archival industries. Its technology and applications bridge the gap between content producers and their archives without loss of quality. Archimedia's products fulfill a critical piece of the production and archival workflows, encapsulating complex file interchange and quality control processes for mastering and archive formats into practical solutions that give end users a new level of access to their assets. More information is available at www.archimediatech.com.

