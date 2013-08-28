Wohler Releases Industries First File-Based Gamut Legalization Option for RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aug. 27, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that full broadcast-gamut color legalization is now available as an add-on feature set for the company's RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM). With this fully integrated option enabled, the RadiantGrid platform automates broadcast-gamut color legalization within the file-based transcoding workflow.

This functionality is being released as a continued evolution of the RadiantGrid Detect & Correct(TM) functionality, implicitly contained within the RadiantGrid product platform. It is yet another example of how RadiantGrid continues to lead the industry with the most Intelligent Media Transformation solution available on the market.

"The RadiantGrid platform's ability to legalize gamut for broadcast within a file-based workflow while ensuring the quality of that content is critical for broadcasters seeking to take advantage of transcoding automation," said Kirk Marple, chief software architect for Wohler RadiantGrid(TM). "As more and more broadcast facilities embrace the RadiantGrid platform in their move toward workflow consolidation, this valuable option gives them confidence that processed content will meet stringent on-air quality and technical compliance requirements without the need to hop between multiple processing devices."

The Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform offers a highly efficient solution for transcoding, standards conversion, and audio processing in applications including loudness correction, quality control, and distribution of media. At the heart of the platform is RadiantGrid's TrueGrid(TM) parallel-processing engine, which excels at providing faster-than-real-time content transformation, particularly for long-form content requiring multiple concurrent processes to be run.

"Targeting users in the broadcast realm, the full broadcast-gamut color legalization option assures that any output from the processing pipeline can optionally be legalized to meet delivery specification gamut requirements. Providing users with options, such as RGB only, RGB + Y (enabling EBU R103-2000 and DPP compliance), composite (NTSC and PAL) domain, and other combinations, the RadiantGrid platform legalization option delivers performance, quality, and control previously only available from dedicated baseband gamut processors, but with the convenience of a pure file-based workflow," said Simon Pegg, senior software pipeline architect and resident color specialist for Wohler Technologies.

The color legalization add-on feature set for the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform may be purchased directly from Wohler or from the company's worldwide RadiantGrid distributor network. Further information about Wohler's RadiantGrid business line is available at www.wohler.com.

