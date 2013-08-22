Boxx Communications Provides Panavision with Award-Winning Boxx TV Meridian Wireless Systems

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Boxx Communications is bringing Boxx TV's award-winning technology to Panavision with the delivery of 12 more Boxx TV Meridian Wireless Microwave Broadcast Systems.

"Panavision has been a leader in this industry for as long as I can remember," says Mark Walker, founder of Boxx Communications. "And this is a perfect example of why; they provide productions with the very best technology available today, and certainly that is true with the Meridian."

The Meridian System, which was recently selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS) for further Sci-Tech awards consideration, represents a new era in wireless HD/SD microwave video transmission system for cameras. It instantly delivers extremely high-quality uncompressed SD and HD video over license exempt channels, with zero delay. This revolutionary technology works with all formats (composite, component, SDI and HDSDI) and frame rates, breaking new ground in affordable SD and HD transmission for broadcasting. The Meridian supports full 4:2:2 video for all formats up to 1080/30p, and delivers uncompressed, artifact-free broadcast video with in sync sound to integrate seamlessly with coax cameras switched live.

The Meridian, system is used in a variety of settings that cover the gamut of production needs and are frequently found on feature film and TV productions, at live broadcasts of sports, worship, award ceremonies, and news, and in large screen presentations.

Panavision has deployed the Boxx TV Meridian for feature films such as Transformers, Let's Be Cops and Pacific Rim, and on TV shows including Dallas, CSI, NCIS, Army Wives, and Body of Proof, among many others.

About Boxx Communications

Boxx Communications is the Los Angeles-based reseller for Boxx TV products, an Emmy(r) Award-winning manufacturer. Boxx Communications provides the broadcast industry with a wide range of innovative digital microwave systems for live broadcasts, as well as Steadicam, portable field, video assist and ENG applications. Boxx TV is revolutionizing the industry with reliable, cost-effective, and groundbreaking technology. Continually innovating, constantly advancing, Boxx Communications offers impeccable solutions. For more information about Boxx Communications, visit www.boxxusa.com or call 310.287.1285.

About Panavision

Panavision Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision camera systems, including both film and digital cameras, and lenses and accessories for the motion picture and television industries. Renowned for its world-wide service and support, Panavision systems are rented through its domestic and internationally owned and operated facilities and distributor network. Panavision also supplies lighting, grip and crane equipment for use by motion picture and television productions.

