Clear-Com Hires John Kruman as its MAG Sales Engineer

ALAMEDA, CA, August 22, 2013 ─ Clear-Com®, a provider of professional communication solutions for command and control, training and simulation, test and evaluation, is pleased to announce its recent hire of John Anthony Kruman, who joins the Clear-Com team as Sales Engineer for its MAG (Military, Aerospace and Government) business. Within his role, Kruman will sell Clear-Com’s intercom solutions to new and existing MAG customers. With his extensive background as a communications equipment engineer for U.S. governmental agencies and mobile broadcast productions, Kruman will continue the growth of Clear-Com’s MAG business and help ensure its customers within this market segment are well-served and supported. Kruman will report directly to J. Michael Hughes, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Clear-Com’s MAG business.

“I’m excited about this new role at Clear-Com,” says Kruman “The company has a strong reputation and long-standing history of developing high-quality professional intercom solutions. The management team is passionate about growing this segment of the business, and the company is expanding resources to ensure MAG customers are well supported. I’m looking forward to working together with the Clear-Com team and its customers.”

Kruman comes to Clear-Com most recently from Riedel Communications, where he served as the Senior Engineer, Regional Sales Engineer and Government Solutions Manager focused on designing communication systems as well as the training and commissioning of systems purchased by customers. Additionally, he oversaw Riedel’s expansion across the Midwest territory. Prior to Riedel, Kruman worked at as an engineer for several systems design companies, namely New Century Productions, Beck Associates and National Mobile Television, supporting mobile broadcast production clients. Before his time in the broadcast production realm, Kruman was a Combat Camera Broadcast Engineer for the United States Army, after having taken advanced and basic television system maintenance courses at the Defense Information School.

“We are thrilled to have John join the MAG team,” says Hughes. “John brings energy, experience and a unique perspective to our growing business. He has the rare ability to deeply understand our technology as well as our clients’ demanding operational requirements.”

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com delivers professional communication solutions for command and control, training and simulation, test and evaluation, and more. For over 45 years, Clear-Com’s partyline, digital matrix, wireless, and IP-based intercom solutions have led the industry with high quality audio performance that meets critical needs in a variety of settings. Clear-Com continues to be the preferred choice for clear, reliable, and scalable communication solutions. Clear-Com is a proud member of AUVSI. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.