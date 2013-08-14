Snell Releases Alchemist OD Software Product, Bringing Platinum-Standard Frame-Rate Conversion to General IT Platforms

Alchemist OD Brings Snell's Unique Ph.C Motion-Compensated Standards Conversion to Fully File-Based Workflows, Opens Door to New Services and Markets

READING, U.K. -- Aug. 14, 2013 -- Snell today announced the release of Alchemist OD, the software-only version of Snell's world-renowned standards converter and the first product to utilize Snell's On Demand technology. On Demand is a media processing framework that provides instant access to Snell's award-winning signal processing algorithms in file-based, virtualized broadcast, and digital media environments. With the launch of the acclaimed Alchemist Ph.C-HD (phase correlation) motion-compensated standards converter onto the Snell On Demand platform, Snell brings the best of frame-rate conversion to the software realm, enabling instant access to high-quality, rapid, anytime processing of media files.

"Alchemist, with its fantastic Ph.C motion-compensation technology, has set the standard for hardware-based processing, and the introduction of Alchemist OD offers this exceptional conversion tool in a software solution that can be deployed on a platform of the user's choice," said Paola Hobson, senior product manager at Snell. "Supporting a wide range of content standards and file formats, with software available in a convenient, user-configurable package, Alchemist OD is the next leap forward in Snell's long heritage of providing world-leading standards conversion."

With Snell On Demand software solutions, users can rapidly enter new markets and create new services that open up additional revenue-generation opportunities. This approach enables cost savings through the use of standard IT hardware and supports highly efficient operations that enable 24/7 asset use.

Alchemist OD makes it easy to bring frame-rate conversion seamlessly into file-based workflows. In applications ranging from international program delivery to integration of movies or user-generated material into content schedules, Alchemist OD provides the world's highest quality software-based frame-rate conversion. The superior processing within Alchemist OD means that users don't need to change modes of operation to suit particular material, whether it's fast-paced sports, live events, or breaking news coverage. Alchemist OD provides the best results the first time, every time.

Supporting a wide range of content standards, and using Snell's unique Ph.C technology, Alchemist OD converts incoming files into the standards, formats, and wrappers required by users -- all on their preferred deployment platforms. Using industry-standard interfaces, and with a service-oriented architecture (SOA) approach, Alchemist OD allows conversions to be accessed from media asset management (MAM) systems, thereby allowing conversions to run unattended in an automated workflow, 24/7.

Snell OD products are completely scalable and can be deployed on a single PC or implemented in a virtualized machine environment. Snell's flexible licensing assures that users are not locked into specific hardware configurations (cores/CPUs/GPUs).

More information about Alchemist OD and the Snell On Demand platform is available at www.snellgroup.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/snell/alchemistod.zip

# # #

About Snell:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.