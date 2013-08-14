Harmonic to Demonstrate Advanced Broadcast and Multiscreen Solutions at IBC2013

Key Highlights Include Demos of Next-Generation Ultra HD Digital Video Format, HEVC Compression, and Branded Channel Playout

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 14, 2013 -- At IBC2013 stand 1.B20 Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will demonstrate the latest solutions designed to optimize the production and delivery of high-value video services in the broadcast, cable, and multiscreen environments. The No. 1 provider in pay TV encoders, broadcast playout servers, IPTV headends, and cable edgeQAMs, Harmonic's solutions enable broadcasters and operators to efficiently prepare and deliver high-quality video content to any viewing device.

"At IBC2013 Harmonic will showcase its 'glass-to-glass' integrated broadcast and multiscreen solutions, which deliver dramatically superior video quality across formats from SD to emerging Ultra HD," said Peter Alexander, senior vice president of marketing and chief marketing officer at Harmonic. "The product demonstrations at the booth will highlight the operational efficiencies, cost savings, and amazing video quality that operators can achieve by leveraging an integrated solution from Harmonic. Leading the industry in supporting next-generation formats and standards like Ultra HD and HEVC, Harmonic helps broadcasters and operators gain time-to-market advantage and monetize their new service offerings. Our true HD demonstration also highlights a practical Ultra HD service, as it delivers Blu-ray quality which is then upconverted by Ultra HD televisions."

Featured demonstrations at Harmonic's booth include:

Encoding and Stream Processing

-- A unique Ultra HD demonstration powered by Harmonic's HEVC-ready ProMedia(TM) family of multiscreen solutions will showcase the exceptional resolution offered by the new format and feature Harmonic's new Ultra HD reference footage, which will be made available to customers for testing interoperability with HEVC clients.

-- A powerful end-to-end true HD 1080p50 playout, encoding and distribution workflow, showcasing 3G-SDI and 1080p support on the Spectrum(TM) MediaPort(TM) 7000 real-time video encoder/decoder, as well as 1080p50 H.264 encoding on the Electra(TM) 8000 universal encoder and 1080p50 H.264 decoding with 3G-SDI output on the ProView(TM) 7100 integrated receiver-decoder and stream processor.

-- New linear ad splicing capabilities on Harmonic's ProStream(R) 9100 real-time stream processor, which harnesses the powerful new Quad GbE I/O card for local and regional ad insertion directly into live-to-air MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC SD/HD transport streams.

Storage and Playout

-- Demonstrating the capabilities of Harmonic high performance storage, Adobe(R) Premiere(R) will be shown editing 4K content on MediaGrid(TM) shared storage system.

-- Recent enhancements to the market-leading Spectrum(TM) ChannelPort(TM) branded channel playout module, which includes dual DVE functionality, dual live inputs, independent branding of simulcast channels, and support for external key/fill to enable more powerful graphics; the addition of AVC-Intra and ProRes enables exception codec flexibility; and new dynamic subtitle insertion for just-in-time playout of multilingual content.

-- New capabilities added to the Harmonic Spectrum media server product line, including support for seamless ad insertion via SCTE 104 triggers; edit-in-place capability for Adobe Premiere Pro in the Adobe Creative Cloud; native PitchBlue(R) H.264 playout support for accelerated production-to-playout workflow; dynamic audio shuffle for on-the-fly audio channel mapping during playout; and audio mixdown for mixing primary and secondary audio content onto SD output.

Cable Edge

-- The industry's first true CCAP-compliant platform, NSG(TM) Pro, which possesses the ability to converge high-density universal edgeQAM capabilities with future, integrated CMTS functionality. Featuring built-in DVB encryption and supporting a variety of video and data services, such as cloud DVR, IP video, video on demand (VOD), and M-CMTS to make it an ideal platform for European operators making the transition to an all-IP infrastructure.

In addition to the demonstrations, industry experts from Harmonic are scheduled to speak at various technical sessions during IBC2013:

-- Patrick Waddell, manager, standards and regulatory, at Harmonic, and Joel Wilhite, marketing solutions manager for broadcast and satellite at Harmonic, will participate in "IP in the Broadcast Studio -- A Tutorial Session Produced in Association with IEEE" on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 13:00.

-- Ian Trow, senior director of emerging technology and strategy for Harmonic, will speak at the "Broadcasting Buzz Words: What do I need to know about Broadcasting today?" and "Nothing endures but change: What does the future hold?" sessions during the Rising Stars Programme on Sunday, Sept. 15, starting at 10:45.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

