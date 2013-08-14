Haivision First to Achieve Common Criteria Certification for Video Encoders

MONTREAL AND CHICAGO —August 14, 2013 — Haivision today announced that its Makito™ product line of video encoders achieved the Common Criteria certification, the international standard for information technology security. Haivision products, Makito, Makito Air, and Barracuda™, are the first video encoders to receive this certification.

Haivision’s Common Criteria certification allows customers to meet U.S. federal government and international information assurance and security requirements, such as the U.S. Department of Defense Information Assurance Certification Process (DIACAP).This certification ensures that program managers and IT staff can dramatically accelerate the time and effort required to acquire and deploy new solutions.

Led by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), a joint initiative of the U.S. Government’s National Security Agency (NSA) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Common Criteria international standard ensures that products achieve a highly repeatable level of platform security and integrity.

Haivision's Common Criteria certification bolsters the company’s strong history of supporting security requirements of U.S. federal customers, including the Certificate of Networthiness (CON) from the U.S. Army and an Authority to Operate (ATO) throughout the U.S. Air Force. In addition, the Makito and Makito Air were the first 1080p60encoders certified by JITC, the Joint Interoperability Test Command of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Haivision’s Makito, Makito Air, and Barracuda low-latency, Common Criteria video encoders are heavily relied upon by federal and military organizations for mission-critical video applications. Makito encoders are recognized for their low-latency and high quality, HD full motion video(FMV) compression combined with Key Length Value (KLV) metadata support required by mission systems supporting both ground and airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).

“Our goal is to continue to raise the bar for uncompromising security and integrity standards, delivering the most reliable solutions for our federal customers,” said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision. “With our JITC certification and ISO achievements, Haivision has a strong reputation for delivering enterprise and military-grade solutions according to rigorous industry standards. This new Common Criteria certification continues that mission and ensures our customers have what they need to easily select and deploy solutions they can count on.”

Now listed on NIAP’sProduct Compliant List (PCL), the Makito product line of video encoders were evaluated and accredited at licensed and approved evaluation facilities for conformance to the Common Criteria for IT Security Evaluation(ISO Standard 15408). Certified Makito and Barracuda encoders are now shipping with firmware 2.1.1 and comply with the Common Criteria Protection Profile for Network Devices Version 1.1. The new firmware promotes consistent security practices and includes features to support platform integrity, administration auditing and event logging.

Haivision’s Common Criteria Certificate specifying all certified products can be viewed at:www.haivision.com/files/common-criteria-certificate. For more information on the Common Criteria certification, please visit: www.haivision.com/markets/federal.

