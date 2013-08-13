Thameside.tv Becomes UK's First Accredited Silver Partner in Snell Advantage Program and Makes New Sale to Finepoint Broadcast

In First Deal as Silver Partner, Thameside.tv Provides Popular Rental Company With New KudosPro MC1000 Motion Compensated Standards Conversion Systems

READING, U.K. -- Aug. 13, 2013 -- Snell today announced that Thameside.tv, newly accredited as the first U.K.-based Silver Partner within the Snell Advantage Program, has provided two KudosPro MC1000 motion compensated standards converters to Surrey-based Finepoint Broadcast for inclusion in the company's extensive broadcast equipment rental inventory. The sale is the latest in a series of Snell installations -- including the KudosPro SV2000, the Kahuna multi-format production switcher, Pyxis routers, and Archangel and Alchemist systems -- facilitated by Thameside.tv.

"Technological innovation in the space we serve continues at a rapid rate, and our close partnership with Snell is extremely valuable in helping us meet the increasingly complex needs of our customers," said Alex Small, sales manager at Thameside.tv. "From conventional live television platforms to automation and IT-based solutions for TV Everywhere, Snell offers best-of-breed products with outstanding value for money, as well as expertise in how these technologies can be leveraged by users to navigate change and take advantage of newly emerging opportunities."

Snell's Advantage Program empowers key systems integrators, resellers, and distributors around the globe to assist Snell customers in realizing maximum value from their TV Everywhere, and Live Television operations. The program provides a flexible global platform for value-creation, bringing even greater focus and efficiency to successful partnerships that have enabled Snell customers to generate tens of billions of dollars in best-in-class television content.

KudosPro MC1000 is a cost effective standards converter with extensive control and processing functionality, perfect for a wide range of applications "We've worked with both Snell and Thameside.tv in the past with good results, and we're confident that the new KudosPro MC1000 systems will provide the conversion quality, format support, and intuitive use so critical to our business," said Giles Bendig, managing director at Finepoint Sales and Service, the sales company behind Finepoint Broadcast. "Thameside.tv's new status as a Silver Partner in Snell's Advantage Program gives us further confidence that the solutions it supplies will very effectively meet our needs and those of our customers."

"The Advantage Program ensures that our partnerships with companies such as Thameside.tv are technically, operationally, and commercially optimized for customer value, even in the face of fast changing technologies, complex demands, and fierce competition," said Ian Ellis, UK key account manager at Snell. "In becoming the first Silver Partner in the U.K., Thameside.tv demonstrated that its staff has the necessary knowledge, skills, and practices to deliver our KudosPro products to the greatest advantage of the customer."

With over 100 active partners, the Snell Advantage Program is designed to help participating vendors accelerate their sales and technical competence with the Snell product portfolio, bolster their market differentiation, and enhance their prospects for growth and profitability. In addition to an all-new, partner-centric product introduction process, the Advantage Program is introducing an individual certification component that recognizes partner employees for excellence in broadcast infrastructure, live production, and TV Everywhere solutions.

Snell is now actively recruiting partners for the Snell Advantage Program. Interested companies can learn more by visiting www.snellgroup.com/advantage or by emailing the Snell Advantage help desk team at: advantage@snellgroup.com.

About Snell:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

