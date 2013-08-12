Xytech Unveils Advanced Product Developments at IBC

(Mission Hills, CA/London, UK) Xytech, the market leader in facility management software for the broadcast, production, media services and video transmission, will unveil its latest product developments in their flagship MediaPulse platform at IBC, continuing to advance marketplace defining solutions with the innovative and client-centric products.

MediaPulse automates functionality across the entire production ecosystem, fusing operational automation, asset management, order management, resource management and crew management into a coherent, multi-discipline product. Platform independent, mobile and adaptive to the rapid evolution of workflows, MediaPulse has been proven in hundreds of projects, enabling atomic workflows and asset management functions to work with planning, scheduling, and financial management tools providing the only comprehensive management tool on the market. All tasks in the workflow are managed in the product by a modular architecture. Templated and dynamic workflows are driven by Xytech's unique event orchestration technology, managing all activities in an order and automatically monitoring individual tasks for operational status and financial impact.

At IBC, the company will unveil a new Competitive Upgrade initiative, offering customers with competitor's legacy systems new ways to upgrade to MediaPulse and take advantage of Xytech's ability to deliver across the enterprise.

The major advancements and additions to Xytech's MediaPulse Platform that will be on demonstration at IBC include:

MediaPulse SKY(r)

A platform independent, browser independent, cloud ready, HTML5 compliant new user interface delivering complete MediaPulse functionality to Xytech users. MediaPulse SKY delivers custom interfaces to all users, dramatically reduces rollout costs, and drives real time collaboration across the media enterprise and ecosystem. The dashboard-enabled module is perfect for the executive suite.

MediaPulse(r) Transmission

The fastest growing Transmission Solution has been enhanced with the inclusion of interfaces to Miranda iControl, Net Insight and Avid Capture for the control of Airspeeds. Circuit Profiles and Specifications now allow for the automation creation of multiple circuits in an order based upon user configurable parameters in an easy to use, clean, modern interface.

MediaPulse(r) Personnel Rules

Personnel Rules automates the personnel management tasks of any facility. Payroll rules in labor contracts or European Working Time Directives are easily configured using scripted workflows. Payroll penalties alerts are controlled configurable parameters including; hours worked in a given period, minimum time off, and holidays.

MediaPulse Fuse(r) & MediaPulse Fuse Connect(r)

Fuse is a robust platform offering the unique ability to interface with other systems across a network or over the cloud. Now an XSLT data transformation capability is included in the system, allowing developers and integrators to conditionally pull transformed data from MediaPulse supporting ETL strategies in a simplified and easily supportable model. The new ability to remotely create orders MediaPulse through simple configuration supports the creation of ecosystems spanning multiple companies.

Greg Dolan, Chief Operating Officer of Xytech, commented, "At Xytech, we help our customers move forward. While the technology is advanced, and the needs are often complex, our perspective is straightforward: we build long-term partnerships with our customers. That's just part of the reason that during the course of the past year, major broadcasters around the world have moved to MediaPulse. We are committed to this client centric perspective, and will continue to deliver unprecedented solutions to our customers."

About Xytech

Xytech Systems Corporation(tm) is the leading global provider of facility management software for today's media and broadcast companies. Xytech has over 450 software deployments in more than 20 countries around the world and is headquartered in Mission Hills, California, with regional offices in New York and London.

For more information, please visit www.XytechSystems.com or call +1.818.698.4900 (US) or +44 (0)20.3478.1450 (UK).

# # #

Media Contact:

Chris Purse, 818.908.3473

ignite strategic communications

chris@ignite.bz or mimi@ignite.bz