Haivision Preview for IBC 2013 - Stand 14.482

Simplify the Complexity of Managing and Publishing Video in the Cloud – Haivision Video Cloud

The Haivision Video Cloud is an integrated end-to-end online video management platform that enables live encoding of events, cloud transcoding, automated video content management and publishing across CDNs to any connected device. As companies increase their adoption of video for corporate communications, training, marketing and live events, the delivery and management of video content has increased in complexity with distribution to different mobile devices, platforms and video formats. The Haivision Video Cloud gives companies a much easier way to get their video in the cloud, with everything they need in a straightforward, hassle-free package.

Image: http://www.haivision.com/media/pr/hvc.png

Image Caption: Haivision’s online video management platform, Haivision Video Cloud

View, Record and Share Live Video Content to Support Situational Education and Mission-Critical Decision Making – Haivision’s Calypso

Calypso, Haivision’s new multi-source network video recorder, makes it possible to view, record and share live video content to empower mission-critical decision making, collaboration and assessment. Suited for simulation, skills assessment and training applications, Calypso enables users to quickly turn live activities and events into media assets by capturing and sharing live and on-demand content in real-time.

Image: http://www.haivision.com/media/pr/calypsocluster.png

Image Caption: Haivision’s media capture and management platform, Calypso

All-in-One Capture, Stream, Record, and VOD Appliance – Viper Sets the Performance Benchmark for Dual-Channel Recording and Streaming Devices

Ideal for corporate presentations, classrooms, and medical procedures, the Viper is a compact, completely integrated platform for capturing, streaming, reviewing, distributing and publishing rich, multi-stream high definition content. The Viper is available either as a standalone appliance or as a companion contribution appliance for the Furnace™ IP video distribution system. The Viper combines the power of dual-channel, real-time HD H.264 encoding, performance recording, a streaming server, a multi-stream player manager, and a video-on-demand server in a single appliance with simple touch operation.

Image link: http://www.haivision.com/media/viper.jpg

Image Caption: Haivision’s all-in-one capture, stream, record and VOD appliance, Viper

Media Contribution and Extreme Encoding – Makito X2 Now Available

The Makito X2 is Haivision’s next generation, dual channel, low-latency HD-SDI H.264 encoder and the first Haivision product to incorporate the Makito X Series technology. It delivers higher quality video to meet HD streaming challenges at a significantly reduced bitrate.

Image: http://www.haivision.com/mail_images/img/makitox.jpg

Image Caption: Haivision’s dual channel, low-latency H.264 encoder, Makito X2

Address tomorrow’s IP video challenges – HEVC encoding, MPEG-DASH and Hybrid Encoding™ technology from Haivision’s HaiGear Labs

At IBC 2013, Haivision will preview advanced technology initiatives as part of its HaiGear Labs demonstrations. These new technology advancements address the latest video compression and delivery standards, introducing a progressive application of hardware and software optimization. Haivision will demonstrate:

End-to-end live streaming of HEVC, including both software-based encoding and decoding implementations of the next generation HEVC (high-efficiency video coding) H.265 codec. The bandwidth efficiency associated with the adoption of HEVC promises to greatly expand delivery of high-quality, high-resolution video over bandwidth-constrained networks.

MPEG-DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) in an end-to-end live streaming environment, simplifying and converging an HTTP segmented format for the delivery of IP video to help drive down costs and enable better content to be offered to IP video audiences.

Hybrid Encoding technology, a blended approach to CPU and GPU utilization for the encoding or transcoding processes. The benefit of Hybrid Encoding is that a single software-based platform can get combined density gains of GPU acceleration while maintaining the quality gains of pure software on CPU. Haivision’s initial approach is to take advantage of the latest Intel™ CPU technology, which incorporates GPUs directly as cores within the chip.

Haivision Learning Lounge Live at IBC

At IBC, Haivision will host its Learning Lounge conference series featuring educational presentations from partners and customers that spotlight the challenges, best practices and lessons learned in deploying enterprise video. Enabled by Haivision solutions, including the Haivision Video Cloud, the live stream broadcast of the Learning Lounge will be available to online audiences and IBC attendees.

Meet With Haivision at IBC 2013

Journalists interested in scheduling a meeting with Haivision at IBC 2013, please contact Jennifer Gazin at +1 (514) 334-5445 x8309 or jgazin@haivision.com.