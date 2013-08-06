Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Brings Award-Winning Wireless Gear to China for BIRTV 2013

Company to Showcase and Demo Its Nucomm and RF Central Digital Microwave Equipment

BEIJING, CHINA, AUGUST 6, 2013 —Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports and entertainment markets, brings its state-of-the-art digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed-link applications from its Nucomm and RF Central brands to BIRTV 2013 (booth 8B15A). BIRTV is China's top-notch exhibition in the radio, film and television industries.

IMT demonstrates its next-generation Nucomm brand CamPac2 Plus (CP2 Plus) HD/SD COFDM microwave transmitter. Intended for wireless camera applications, such as sports coverage and electronic news gathering (ENG), the CP2 Plus offers MPEG-4 encoding/decoding, superb HD, low power consumption with full camera control as an option. It is available in a variety of licensed bands and other bands upon request. The CP2 Plus’ stylish and rugged machined housing provides durability and exceptional thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. The CP2 Plus offers the same quality transmission as its predecessor, in half the amount of bandwidth, utilizing MPEG-4 encoding technology. The CP2 Plus allows more video paths in the same amount of bandwidth, attractive to stations in markets with high amounts of RF congestion.

“We look forward to exhibiting our equipment at this year’s show, as BIRTV is an excellent opportunity for IMT to showcase its products to the booming Asian market.” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Regional Sales Manager for Asia, KS Tan. “With an office, extensive reference customer base and dedicated sales and support staff in the region, IMT’s commitment to this market will help broadcasters meet the growing demand for state-of-the-art equipment and services with quicker response times and more cost-effective solutions.”

.

Also on display is Nucomm’s Newscaster DR2. The Newscaster DR2 is a split-box HD/SD COFDM diversity microwave receiver intended for outside broadcast and other mobile video applications. Its stylish, rugged machined housing provides durability and excellent thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. The receiver has four RF inputs that communicate directly with the system’s external intelligent receivers in the 1.99 to 2.70 GHz, 5 GHz license free and 6.40 to 7.75 GHz bands, with other bands also available. The use of the high performance external intelligent receivers allows the receive antennas to be remotely mounted at more than 1000m from the receiver, with outstanding IP3 performance, enabling the ability to receive signals in high noise radio environments.

Additionally at BIRTV 2013, IMT features its RF Central microLite HDElite system, an MPEG-4 ultra-miniature wireless camera system for today’s smaller digital cameras. The system is a complete HD video link in a portable case, with all the accessories chosen to optimize total system performance. The microLite HD transmitters and receivers have received multiple awards for design and technological innovation and now come packaged with the antennas, which are optimized for high gain, durability and low weight. The HD transmitter is available in 2 GHz or license-free 5.5 to 6 GHz bands with a variety of docking options – camera-top hot shoe, and Anton Bauer and V-Mount for the VClip clamshell camera-back version of the transmitter.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com.