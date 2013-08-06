AT IBC 2013 Signiant Showcases Groundbreaking European Media Shuttle Deployments - A+E UK, TG4, Envy Post and Omnimago

At IB

At IBC 2013 Signiant will showcase groundbreaking European deployments for its extreme file sharing solution Media Shuttle™, in addition to related new Media Shuttle product news. Profiled deployments include Ireland’s broadcaster TG4, which, as part of a transition to HD, had moved to a file-based workflow where fast, easy and DPP-compliant file sharing was paramount to the efficient flow of business. TG4 will relate that it standardized on Media Shuttle in its new workflow for its exceptional speed and easy to use interface that it has customized into Submit and Send portals. TG4 will also detail how the ability to validate against the AS11 DPP specification that Media Shuttle offers is now automating the process of file compliance – better assuring that content sent to the station by post houses and production companies meets quality and format consistency requirements, avoids delays and time spent on rejected files – and allowing TG4 to get content to air swiftly. Other featured Media Shuttle deployments include A+E Networks UK, Envy Post, and Omnimago.



Media Shuttle is a hybrid SaaS file transfer solution for moving large files securely among its business partners in today’s most demanding workflows. It offers the flexibility of customizable portals that can be branded and quickly configured in one of three modes – Send, Share or Submit – to support the needs of any project, team or media enterprise. With subscription-based pricing and functionality optimized for media operations professionals, Media Shuttle is in a class of its own for the movement of large, high-value digital assets.