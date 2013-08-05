Wohler Promotes Craig Newbury to Vice President of Sales for the RadiantGrid Business Line

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aug. 5, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Craig Newbury has been promoted to the role of vice president of sales for the company's RadiantGrid business line. In this new position, Newbury leads a worldwide sales team in raising awareness and adoption of Wohler's powerful RadiantGrid file-based workflow solutions for applications including transcoding, standards conversion, loudness correction, and quality control.

Newbury has more than 15 years of experience in the broadcast and media industry. Prior to joining Wohler in 2012 as a senior account executive, he served in sales and management roles at AXON Digital Design, AmberFin, and Snell & Wilcox (now Snell).

The RadiantGrid business line includes the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) version 8.0 release, introduced at the 2013 NAB Show, and the award-winning WohlerCaption(TM) file-based closed-caption translation appliance. Wohler also makes RadiantGrid technology available in application-specific appliances including WohlerConverter(TM), WohlerCoder(TM), and WohlerLoudness(TM).

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.