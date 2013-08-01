Dalet Strengthens Global Support Program

Hires additional, experienced support engineers; adds new center in Manila as part of regional structure; includes optional services in new Dalet Care program



Levallois-Perret, France – August 1, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions software and services for content producers, has announced an expansion and revamping of its global support operations to better support its growing customer base. Dalet Care is the new name for the company’s support program, which now includes optional premium and custom levels of support and specialized services.



The company has hired additional, experienced support engineers and has established three regional support centers to handle support calls around the clock and around the globe. The new Manila-based support center handles APAC and the Paris center handles EMEA. Dedicated support personnel based in different US time zones handle regional support for the Americas. In addition to these first-tier support centers, Dalet now has many more on-the-ground support engineers in each region. R&D resources are also made available to the regional centers when needed.



“We’ve strengthened the entire support organization so we can be more nimble and responsive to our customers. We’ve added skilled engineers to the team and we’ve also refined our reporting and escalation procedures. For many of our customers, the Dalet system is at the heart of their operations and we want them to have a high level of confidence in our ability to support them. Collectively, these improvements help us achieve that goal,” says Anthony Le Palud, the Dalet Director of Customer Support, who managed the global restructuring. “Of course, each customer has unique needs, so now the Dalet Care support agreement includes new, optional services so customers can choose the level and type of support to best fit their particular circumstances. And we’ve also revamped our ticket-reporting CRM and will shortly release the new iCARE customer portal with improved interaction so customers can get up to the minute statuses on their specific trouble tickets. We have other initiatives underway and we look forward to an ongoing dialogue with our customers as we continue to enhance our support services.”



Click here to learn more about Dalet Support Services



About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.



Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com



Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559



Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (508) 498-8433



####