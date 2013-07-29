Ease your Transition from FCP to Adobe with Moviola

Tapeless workflows are all the rage, learn how to use the latest in workflows with Prelude and Premiere Pro in a free webinar from Moviola.

No matter how long you’ve been in the industry, it’s impossible to deny that tapeless workflows are becoming increasingly common. They save costs in a variety of ways and aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. That’s why you need to be up to date on the most current tools and workflows for dealing with a tapeless project. Moviola has announce a free live webinar airing on July 30th at 11:30 AM PST that will help you with exactly that. The webinar will cover a tapeless workflow from ingestion to final edit using Adobe CC’s Prelude and Premiere Pro. Topics covered will include how to ingest and create a rough edit in Prelude, migrating from Prelude to Premiere Pro, and syncing all your settings via the cloud, among others. Viewers will walk away with a new understanding of the powerful workflow tools available in Prelude and Premiere Pro, regardless of if they are seasoned vets or rookies to the platform.

Presenter Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Clay Asbury is an Adobe Certified Instructor for Premiere Pro and After Effects. He balances post production training with his own freelance videography/editing. Clay has been working in education and post production for 15 years. He started with Avid Media Composer and Media 100 in the 90's, before working with FCP from version 1 to version 7. He wrote the trimming chapter for the Larry Jordan book "Edit Well: Final Cut Studio Techniques form the Pros" and writes weekly articles at: http://www.premiumbeat.com/blog/

To register for this webinar, visithttp://moviola.com/webinars/adobe-tapeless-workflow-for-fcp-editors-using-prelude-premiere-pro/

