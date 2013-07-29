Appear TV Showcases Multiscreen Delivery Solution at ABTA 2013

Latest Update Offers Denser HD Transcoding Support

SÃO Paulo, July 29, 2013 — Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation headends for broadcast and IP television, will showcase its Multiscreenand OTT Solution for its leading modular headend architecture at the ABTA 2013 Expo & Conference (I23). The module allows users to streamline the encoding and transcoding process while offering an easily integrated and expandable architecture, making it ideal for streaming content for live multiscreen applications.

The Appear TV Multiscreen and OTT Module is a fully integrated, hardware-based system capable of simultaneously preparing multiple signals from any input source in any format for distribution to a high definition television in the home, a high-resolution computer screen, tablets and lower-resolution Web- and mobile-based profiles. The system accommodates specific device formats at different bit rates optimized for each destination device while maintaining a high QoS and exceptional reliability. The latest evolution of the Multiscreen Transcoding Module allows users to simultaneously transcode a higher number of HD and SD inputs with exceptional channel density in a hardware platform ideal for operational efficiency expected for live video delivery.

“As Latin American broadcasters start to prepare for such major upcoming live broadcasts as the 2014 FIFA World Cup championship and 2016 Summer Olympics, they’re looking for headend technologies that will evolve and support all delivery trends with leading performance in the quickest time possible, particularly when dealing with transcoding video of these events for IP-based delivery,”says Sergio Renteria, Sales Director LATAM, Appear TV. “The next generation of our Multiscreen Transcoding Module now offers a denser transocding capability, providing the ability to convert four inputs to four full HD, 12 SD or >28 sub SD output profiles per module with the XC5000 chassis capacity, supporting a total of 14 modules in 4RU. This solution is aimed at broadcasters and IP-based delivery networks specifically for IPTV over DSL lines, providing high-quality video using very low bandwidth. This ensures broadcast operators and IP network providers distribute live content, including content for sporting events, in real-time HD with excellent bandwidth efficiency and with the greatest device reach.”

The Appear TV Multiscreen Module utilizes the latest-generation encoding and transcoding technology to solve the challenges of transcoding large numbers of services more efficiently, and at a higher quality level, over software-based platforms. It is part of the company’s modular chassis concept, designed to help broadcasters migrate from current systems to an integrated, scalable and fully featured multiscreen solution. Broadcasters can select from the different modules to create a solution custom-tailored to their needs. In addition, all Appear TV modules can work with other third-party devices, making the integration seamless.

Appear TV’s Multiscreen solution is built around a carrier-class chassis populated with the Multiscreen and OTT module along with additional modules that handle multiscreen processing requirements including:

• Content Acquisition – Through modules that can receive satellite, cable, terrestrial and IP/ASI contributed program services, from integrated VoD servers or SDI from studios.

• Pre-Processing – Through modules that can demodulate, decode and descramble content acquired, and service filter programming for onward video processing and remultiplexing.

• Hardware-BasedEncoding/Transcoding – “Any-to-any” format dense transcoding and high-quality encoding in any format for primary and redistribution of multiscreen profiles and bit rates for delivery to all screens in CBR or VBR format with statistical multiplexing.

• Segmentation and Adaptive Bit-Rate Streaming – The Appear TV Multiscreen solution can hand off the video profiles to third-party segmenters supporting the most popular streaming formats, including Adobe HDS (HTTP Dynamic Streaming), Apple HLS (HTTP Live Streaming), Microsoft Smooth Streaming and MPEG DASH.

• Protection – The chassis can accept Appear TV-designed DRM-key handling and Conditional Access Scrambling Modules to ensure that content and revenues are protected while adhering to business rules.

• Delivery – Appear TV delivery modules stream the GOP-aligned video outputs for network-based IP delivery, such as CDNs, or modulating over cable, satellite or terrestrial broadcast platforms and mobile networks.

About Appear TV

Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com.