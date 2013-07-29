IMT Joins AT&T Partner Exchange as Platinum Solution Provider

Integrated Media Technologies to Provide Customized AT&T Solutions



Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) has joined the AT&T* Partner Exchange (sm) reseller program as a Platinum Solution Provider and is now authorized to resell services from one of the leading worldwide providers of IP-based communications to businesses. Bundling AT&T solutions with IMT's solutions will provide innovative, customized choices for customers.



"We can help our clients further now by providing the network piece between facilities and data centers," commented IMT's Chandos Mahon, VP Sales of the company's new Interactive Video Learning division. "We can resell AT&T cloud services in particular, which will further help IMT provide optimum backup and archiving for our customers, which is ideal for the media and entertainment industry."

"We welcome IMT to the AT&T Partner Exchange. Our collaboration will enable IMT experts to bundle our innovative services with their in-depth knowledge to deliver tailor-made solutions to businesses," said Randall Porter, Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Emerging Business Markets, AT&T Business Solutions.



IMT will initially resell the following solutions with additional solutions to be added this year:



AT&T Synaptic Compute as a Service (sm) - offers on-demand virtual machines and associated networking resources in a self-service, pay-as-you-go model.



AT&T Synaptic Storage as a Service (sm)- provides highly-secure, virtualized storage that adaptively scales to any size your customers need, and is accessible from virtually any device, nearly anywhere.



AT&T Synaptic Platform as a Service (sm) - a complete development environment that allows users to build custom applications and bring them online quickly and efficiently.



AT&T Virtual Private Network Service - provides the foundation that connects the main office, data centers, branch offices, and remote and mobile workers to each other, and to the applications they need to be productive.



AT&T Managed Internet Service - high-speed dedicated Internet access, with the features businesses need to connect with customers, partners, and employees.



AT&T Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Private Network Transport - - businesses can couple their AT&T Managed Internet Service with a point-to-point, network-based connection for increased security and availability.



AT&T IP Flexible Reach - a managed Voice over IP communication solution that supports inbound and outbound calling on your data network, providing local, long distance, and international calling for U.S. sites.





*AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) is a digital media and technology company with offices in Los Angeles, San Jose, Dallas, and NYC. In 2011, Inc. Magazine ranked IMT as the 25th fastest growing private company in the Technology Services industry. IMT serves the broadcast, telecommunications, media & entertainment, IT, institutional, commercial real estate and hospitality sectors with a broad range of solutions designed to drive new value and efficiencies from technology.



Learn more at: http://www.imtglobalinc.com tel: 877.761.9770

