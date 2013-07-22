DK-Technologies Steps Up Audio and Waveform Monitoring at IBC 2013

DK-Technologies is using the IBC 2013 platform to launch the PT0800 Audio and Waveform Monitor. This flagship addition to the DK range introduces a unique combination of Audio, Loudness and Waveform monitoring at the highest precision, allowing it to blend into virtually any metering application.

On show at DK-Technologies’ IBC 2013 stand (8.B60), the PT0800 offers broadcasters an extended collection of high quality video and waveform monitoring tools. The video section is flanked by an audio toolbox, complete with Bargraphs, Moving Coil Emulation, DK’s proprietary StarFish™ display technology, FFT spectrum analysis and much more. In addition, the PT0800 complies with all major broadcast standards and includes Loudness and True Peak logging.

The DK-Technologies’ PT0800 is highly customizable and allows for virtually any combination of audio and video tools to be viewed and adapted to the specific application and use. The user interface functionality can be tailored to accommodate the functions, views and features desired by the end-user.

“The PT0800 is the most flexible and customizable high quality metering unit on the market today,” says Uffe Kjems, DK-Technologies Product Marketing Director. “This product will make audio and video engineers’ lives much easier and will help broadcasters cope with the fast changing requirements that they face.”

The PT0800 hardware is modular and allows for input/output choices of AES, HD SDI, Analogue, and Dolby E formats, enabling up to 4 camera inputs alongside up to 64 audio inputs and 16 outputs, all under preset control.

DK-Technologies will start shipping the new PT0800 Audio and Waveform Monitor from October, 2013. If you would like more information about this product, please visit www.dk-technologies.com or visit the company at IBC 2013 – Hall 8, Stand B60.

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA.

