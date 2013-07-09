Snell Adds Depth to U.S. Sales Team, Appointing Two New Regional Account Managers

READING, U.K. -- July 9, 2013 -- In a move that further expands its U.S. sales force, Snell has appointed Bil Apker to the role of account manager for the Western United States and Greg Doggett to the role of senior account manager for the Southeastern United States. Both new hires join Snell with a wealth of experience from within broadcast organizations and from leading manufacturers serving the broadcast industry.

"Bil and Greg bring to our U.S. sales team a valuable mix of hands-on broadcast experience, technical know-how, and successful management of sales and support activities," said Terry Barnum, Snell vice president, sales, North America. "Their familiarity with the U.S. broadcast market, their understanding of the many challenges facing the industry today, and their fluency in applying current and emerging media technologies to those challenges, make each an asset both to Snell and our growing U.S. customer base."

Apker began his career in broadcast in Spokane, Wash. with KHQ and KXLY, where his work ranged from running a camera and managing tapes to editing, directing, and technical directing. Moving to Seattle to work at KIRO, he switched local newscasts and took on technical responsibilities for newsgathering equipment. Apker made his move to manufacturing with Leitch (Harris BCD), where he worked as a senior support engineer, traveling worldwide to support clients. Working primarily with clients in news operations, Apker took the lead on system installation projects. Next, while managing the Western U.S. region for Miranda Technologies, Apker took on a broader role addressing overall customer needs and helping them discover new technology that would benefit their business and operations.

Doggett entered the broadcast industry in 1987, working first in radio and then transitioning to television as a camera operator for WWBT in Richmond, Va., where he eventually became a director. He continued in broadcast television and with technical directing of major live sporting events until he began his sales and business development career with The Whitlock Group, where he ultimately held the role of national sales engineer. Doggett next moved to Pro-Bel (now Snell), where he managed accounts in North and South America as the company's vice president of business development. He most recently served as director of file-based solutions, Americas, for Miranda Technologies.

Both Apker and Doggett report to Barnum. Apker is based in Burbank, Calif., and Doggett is based in Richmond, Va.

