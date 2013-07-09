Testronic Unveils New Brand Identity

(Burbank, CA/London, UK) Testronic, the global leader in quality assurance services for film and television, games, hardware, and software, today revealed its new brand identity. The new look provides a complete overhaul of the company brand and positively promotes the services that Testronic supplies and industries that it serves.

Last year was a record year for Testronic, and this year is expected to be even better. The new brand has been created to communicate the quality and integrity of the company's business lines and services, in order to support further growth. The logo is simpler than the old identity, but creates more impact with a distinctive emblem and a bold use of color. The emblem is formed by color coded ticks, each representing one of the four Testronic business lines. The company has for a long time internally referred to Games, Film & TV, Digital TV and Software, but now this will also form part of the external communication message to Testronic customers.

The supporting tagline, 'Our assurance is your guarantee,' is more than a simple statement; it is a positive commitment to the customer. It is also a promise of quality. Testronic has an impeccable customer retention record and therefore the bold statement is not without merit.

Mike McGarvey, Testronic CEO, commented, "This is an exciting time in Testronic's history. We are restructuring for further growth, and the new brand development is an important part of this. It will allow us to clearly communicate the range of services that Testronic offers and assist internal communication across our business lines."

About Testronic

Testronic's high standards have been protecting clients and safeguarding the consumer experience since 1998. As the leading global provider of quality assurance, compliance, and localisation services for a notable array of industries; including media, entertainment, games, education, e-commerce and consumer electronics, Testronic ensures efficient and secure delivery of the highest quality consumer deliverables. Based in Burbank, CA; London, UK; Diepenbeek, Belgium; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan, Testronic offers an unparalleled history of next-generation innovation and service excellence across the entire digital media industry. For further information, visit www.testroniclabs.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Chris Purse, +1.818.980.3473

ignite strategic communications

chris@ignite.bz or mimi@ignite.bz