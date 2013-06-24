Jay Summerlin Joins NEP as Senior Account Manager, U.S. Mobile Units Group

PITTSBURGH -- June 24, 2013 -- NEP today announced the appointment of Jay Summerlin as senior account manager for the company's U.S. Mobile Units group. In his new role, Summerlin will work to develop business with NEP regional and national broadcasting clients throughout the U.S., and also assist in the company's international sales efforts. He will be based in Little Rock, Ark., and will report to Mike Werteen, NEP's senior vice president of sales and client services.

"NEP prides itself on a sales force that is highly skilled and knowledgeable, and adding Jay's expertise and insight will only increase our ability to meet the unique needs of national and regional clients alike," said Werteen. "With more than 25 years in remote sports broadcasting and well over a decade of proven sales leadership, Jay brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team."

Summerlin joins NEP from Alliance Productions, where he served as vice president and director of sales for nearly 15 years. There, he helped to build the company from the ground up and was involved in the production of thousands of live college and professional sporting events, corporate events, and entertainment and news programs. In addition, Summerlin has more than 25 years of experience as a freelance producer, director, and tape/EVS operator for live mobile sports productions. He also managed a large production and postproduction company and served in numerous production roles at Arkansas stations KAIT 8, KLRT 16, and KASN 38. Summerlin holds a bachelor's degree in communications/television from Arkansas State University. He is also involved in training and teaching programs for students of live television production at the University of Arkansas Little Rock.

"It is an honor to join NEP. I am excited to be working with one of the best sales teams in the industry and one of the top providers of mobile facilities in the U.S. and abroad," Summerlin said. "I look forward to working with the NEP team to help each of our clients with successful planning in order to achieve the best possible live broadcasts -- at all levels of production."

# # #

About NEP

With the world's most advanced equipment, largest fleet of mobile units, and global production studios to suit every genre, NEP enables its clients to execute, deliver, and display exceptional productions on any platform around the world. For more than 30 years, NEP has ensured its clients' success by delivering superior service and building lasting relationships with a passion for continuous innovation. NEP's talented staff is committed to acting with integrity and working as a team to deliver comprehensive solutions for remote production, studio production, video display, webcasting, and power generation that set the global industry standard. For more information, visit www.nepinc.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NEP/JaySummerlin.zip