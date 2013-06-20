SMPTE Extends Deadlines for the Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarship and the SMPTE Student Paper Award to July 15

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- June 20, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has extended the deadlines for the 2013 Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarship and the SMPTE Student Paper Award to July 15. Both of these prestigious honors recognize and support the achievement of students in the field of motion pictures and television, with an emphasis on technology.

"The technically focused students now becoming engaged with SMPTE's vision and work are the very people who will shape the future of the Society and the industry as a whole," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "The Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarship and SMPTE Student Paper Award not only benefit deserving students, but also give SMPTE a wonderful opportunity to identify and honor the young people preparing to make their mark in the fields of motion pictures and television."

The Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarship is open to SMPTE Student Members who are full-time students enrolled in an accredited high school or two- or four-year college or university. The scholarship offers as much as $2,000 toward the cost of tuition at that educational institution. The application form and requirements are online at www.smpte.org/scholarships.

SMPTE's Student Paper Award honors an outstanding paper prepared and submitted by a SMPTE Student Member. The paper receiving the Student Paper Award will be published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, providing recognition both for the author and the institution at which the work was done. The application form and requirements are online at www.smpte.org/student-paper-award.

To be eligible for either the scholarship or award, applicants must be SMPTE Student Members. Students may join SMPTE as Student Members for just $35, or for free if they apply via the Student Membership Challenge (SMC). Further information is available at www.smpte.org/membership/student-membership-challenge.

The scholarship recipient and award winner will both receive a full conference registration to the SMPTE 2013 Technical Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 22-24 in Hollywood, Calif., where each student will be recognized during the SMPTE 2013 Honors and Awards Ceremony.

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 600 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. SMPTE members include motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students from around the world. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/2012ScholarshipWinner.zip

Photo Caption: 2012 SMPTE Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarship Winner, Natalie Morningstar