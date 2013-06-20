Pro Tech Marketing Awarded Middle Atlantic Broadcast Rep of the Year

Fairfield, NJ––The Broadcast Rep of the Year Award was won by Pro Tech Marketing at a recent Middle Atlantic Products sales meeting held prior to InfoComm 2013.

Pro Tech Marketing represents Middle Atlantic for the Broadcast market in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and El Paso, Texas.

Commenting on the award, Middle Atlantic Regional Sales Director Whitt Adams said, “Pro Tech Marketing made a conscientious effort to create a team with the technical background and comprehension needed to sell high-tech systems. They are knowledge-providers and problem-solvers with an emphasis on applications. We appreciate Pro Tech’s hard work, and dedication, and are proud to present them with this prestigious award.”

For more information about Pro Tech Marketing, please click to www.protechm.com.

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.