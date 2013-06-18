CBT SYSTEMS INSTALLS STUDIO TECHNOLOGIES 5100-SERIES MODULES AND STUDIOCOMM 78/79 SURROUND MONITORING SYSTEMS IN NEW INTERNET VIDEO PRODUCTION FACILITIES AROUND THE WORLD

Systems Support Creative Initiative for High-Traffic Internet Video Uploads

SAn Diego, JUNE 18, 2013 – CBT Systems, a video media design, consulting and integration company servicing such clients as the NFL Network, MLB, NHL, Disney, Paramount and Universal, among others, has installed Studio Technologies’ 5121 Line/IFB Output Modules, 5130 Party-Line Interface Modules and StudioComm 78/79 7.1 Surround Monitoring Systems in a series of new interactive video production studios worldwide. The studios provide a free, high-level production experience for individuals whose videos generate large amounts of traffic on the Internet. The Studio Technologies 5100-Series Modules help foster improved artist collaboration activities by enabling each facility’s production team to communicate internally and with other facilities in the worldwide network. The StudioComm system supplies a sophisticated, consistent interface at each studio for monitoring surround, stereo, and monaural audio tracks.

“We are in charge of systems design and integration, from procuring the equipment and pre-building those systems here in our San Diego facility, to doing the on-site installations around the world and then training the operators,” says Darrell Wenhardt, president, CBT Systems. “We have a long and successful relationship with Studio Technologies. Its equipment is of high quality and extremely reliable. The 5121 IFB and 5130 party-line modules are integrated via four-wire connection to a Riedel intercom matrix. This matrix is tied together via an IP data network between all of the facilities. I can sit in Los Angeles and communicate with London and Tokyo and all of the other remote facilities seamlessly. The 5100-Series Modules are the critical link between the intercom system and the operator.”

The StudioComm 78/79 Surround Monitoring System is designed for 7.1 surround monitoring applications, supporting two 7.1 inputs and one 7.1 monitor output. The THX® pm3-certified system consists of the StudioComm Model 78 Central Controller and Model 79 Control Console, featuring –adjustable input levels, extensive downmix capability, and integrated bass management.

“We specified the StudioComm 78/79 Surround Monitoring System because it is very straightforward in design and therefore easy-to-use,” continues Wenhardt. “Many of the content producers we assist post videos using mono or stereo sound. This may be their first experience with surround production, so the simplicity of the StudioComm interface will help to make the transition as effortless as possible. Additionally, using the same equipment in all the studios around the world helps normalize the production environment for all participants.”

The StudioComm core design goals stress audio quality and ease of use to support the most sophisticated audio requirements. The operator features and controls were carefully selected to enhance usability and minimize the learning curve. With the 78/79’s combination of rack-mounted audio electronics and tabletop user control surface advanced multichannel monitoring features such as source selection, level control, downmix and bass management are available in a sonically excellent and cost-effective system.

The Model 5121 Line/IFB Output Module is a compact, self-contained broadcast and production talent-cueing interface featuring two line-level ("dry") and one powered IFB ("wet") outputs, in an easy-to-use yet technically sophisticated package. The Model 5130 Party-Line Interface Module provides a high-quality, full-featured, two-channel interface that includes 2-wire to 4-wire hybrid circuits with automatic nulling capability. The analog hybrid circuitry provides excellent audio quality and high return loss.