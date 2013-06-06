Flexible Mobile Production Approach: Mediatec Equips Its Entire OB Fleet With Riedel MediorNet

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- June 6, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that the Swedish broadcast production provider Mediatec has based its full mobile production fleet on a Riedel MediorNet infrastructure. A total of 20 MediorNet Compact PRO and eight MediorNet Modular systems are installed across 10 Mediatec OB vans.

"We believe that the future of mobile production lies within flexible setup scenarios that can be adapted to specific applications as needed," said Paul Henriksen, CEO at Mediatec. "Based on Riedel's MediorNet, this new approach not only offers us more flexibility, but also helps us to cut unnecessary costs in installation, production, and maintenance."

The cost of operating OB vans is a crucial factor in the profitability of mobile production. Although large broadcast vehicles sometimes are necessary, they more often represent major overhead in costs, especially when only a fraction of the system is used for a specific application or event. Instead of operating a fleet of several large vans, Mediatec uses a wide range of medium-sized OB vans that can be linked together and scaled up to form larger systems.

Central to this approach is Riedel MediorNet, the fiber-based real-time signal transport solution for video, audio, communications, and data. When the individual MediorNet systems installed on Mediatec OB vans are connected, they form one integrated infrastructure that feels and functions as a single system, thus significantly expanding Mediatec's configuration options and extending its flexibility.

Depending on their field of application, the individual vans are equipped with different MediorNet setups. While three vehicles offer a capacity of up to 12 HD-SDI video inputs and outputs via MediorNet MN-HD-6-IO cards, five trucks provide eight HD-SDI-I/Os. The two smallest OB vehicles feature MediorNet Compact PRO systems instead of MediorNet Modular systems and offer four HD-SDI inputs and outputs each. Mediatec also uses the MediorNet backbone to distribute signals for its Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system. The Mediatec fleet is equipped with Artist 128 mainframes and Artist 1000 Series control panels, which interface seamlessly with MediorNet in a single integrated infrastructure.

To enable video connectivity between two remote locations, Mediatec has equipped each OB van with a stagebox system consisting of one or two MediorNet Compact PRO devices. Connected via simple fiber links, the Mediatec stageboxes can transport up to 16 HD video signals to the OB vans.

One of the first events in which Mediatec extensively used this new approach was the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö, Sweden, where Mediatec was the official technical event supplier. With its open integration concept, the Mediatec MediorNet system was easily interfaced with other Riedel systems, such as the 31 commentator booths that Riedel equipped on behalf of host broadcaster SVT. The commentator booth setup consisted of 31 Artist CCP control panels, more than 31 Connect Trio interfaces, seven MediorNet frames, and eight Artist digital matrix intercom mainframes.

"A live broadcast production such as the Eurovision Song Contest is always a great challenge, especially in terms of setting up and maintaining the infrastructure," Henriksen said. "Riedel's MediorNet system helped us tremendously by keeping the effort in cabling and setup requirements to a minimum."

About Mediatec

Mediatec is one of Europe's largest corporations, delivering integrated technical solutions for event and television productions across the media, event, and sports industries and for corporate events across all industries. No matter the event size, industry, or type, Mediatec has the resources necessary to make it successful. Experience and size, coupled with innovative integration of broadcast, display, and other technologies, give Mediatec the tools to deliver the difference. More information is available online at www.mediatecgroup.com.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.