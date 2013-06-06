Testronic Supports Voluntary Industry Agreement to Improve Energy Consumption of Complex Set-Top Boxes in the EU

DIEPENBEEK, BELGIUM - Testronic Labs - the global leader in quality assurance, compliance, and certification services for consumer electronics, film and television, games, and enterprise - has been commissioned to enable standards and reporting for the Voluntary Industry Agreement (VIA). VIA was designed to support the achievement of the EU Action Plan for Energy Efficiency and the reduction of the potential environmental impact of Complex Set-Top Boxes (CSTBs). Testronic is working closely with CSTB service providers, equipment manufacturers, software providers, and component manufactures to support the goals of the VIA and help companies adhere to the terms of the agreement. The objective of the VIA, and the intention of the agreement signatories, is to move the industry and the devices that are central to it, towards environmentally sound practices which will ultimately be beneficial to consumers and other end users.

The VIA reflects an industry-wide commitment to reducing the potential environmental impact of CSTBs. Major European DTV operators are among the many signatories drawn from the spectrum of the CSTB industry, committed to achieving rapid and effective implementation of the VIA, while continuing to invest in and develop "best of class" CSTB products. It was important to include every step of the DTV ecosystem in the discussion, as the design of set-top boxes and other devices, as well as middleware applications, are all crucial to the effort.

As part of the VIA, every signatory submits the results of a series of tests, which are audited and reported by the industry group. The audits and reports are the core of the self-regulation project, and drive ongoing improvements in environmentally friendly business practices and products. Testronic, based on their exemplary track record and knowledge of the industry, has been asked to execute industry audits, which was managed by the Independent inspector. Testronic is the only company that can support all signatories with testing services for the VIA.

Johan Craeybeckx, CTO of Testronic, stated, "We have been happy to be involved with this project from the very early stages. It not only speaks to Testronic's core capabilities, but it is the right thing to do. This VIA has put a strong foot forward to ensuring that the DTV industry is an environmentally friendly one. We are delighted to support these efforts and enjoy the opportunity to work with so many of our close colleagues at the many companies involved in the initiative."

About Testronic Labs

Testronic's high standards have been protecting clients and safeguarding the consumer experience since 1998. As the leading global provider of quality assurance, compliance, and localization services for a notable array of industries; including media, entertainment, games, education, e-commerce and consumer electronics, Testronic Labs ensures efficient and secure delivery of the highest quality consumer deliverables. Based in Burbank, CA; London, UK; Diepenbeek, Belgium; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan, Testronic Labs offers an unparalleled history of next-generation innovation and service excellence across the entire digital media industry. For further information, visit www.TestronicLabs.com.

