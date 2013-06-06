Orad to Showcase New Broadcast Graphics, Video Server and MAM Solutions at Broadcast Asia 2013

June 6, 2013 –Orad, leaders in broadcast graphic and server solutions, will present industry-leading broadcast solutions at Broadcast Asia 2013 held in Singapore from June 18-21, on stands 5A5-10 and 4B2-24. From video server solutions for sports productions to powerful broadcast graphics solutions for all types of productions, Orad solutions offer seamless interoperability, providing broadcasters with capabilities to streamline productions and maximize productivity and broadcast workflows. The Orad product lineup at Broadcast Asia 2013 features the newest video server, broadcast graphic and MAM solutions, including: PowerWall high resolution video wall solution, Morpho 3D character generator, Radio TV for visualising radio programs over the internet, PlayMaker slow motion replay server, VJ production server, and News Hub fast turnaround news production system.



Leveraging the Orad HDVG4 platform, PowerWall is a turnkey system for video walls that provides up to 16k resolution output from a single four rack-unit system. Whether the productions are news, entertainment, sports or elections, the Orad PowerWall can be integrated into the video wall production workflow easily.



Morpho, Orad’s real-time, 3D character generator, offers unparalleled creation and playout capabilities from a single user interface. Powerful 3D real-time graphics rendering, smart graphic design tools, and flexible playout capabilities are all packed together, offering an efficient and easy workflow. Some of Morpho’s new features include: dual-channel (PGM/PGM) option, 3D transitions, custom effects creation, support for object grouping inside pages, single character text effects, and connection to social networks.



RadioTV is a complete solution that visualizes radio programming by broadcasting the radio talent, real-time 3D graphics and promos as a multi-camera production. RadioTV is an automated solution that utilizes unique audio detection software to identify the talent’s voice and determines which cameras should be on air. New to Broadcast Asia is RadioTV’s clickable video, a unique feature that enables URL links to be embedded as hotspots within the scene.



PlayMaker, the SD/HD slow motion video server, meets the challenges of live sports productions with eight I/O channels of multi-format ingest, synchronized slow motion replay, and powerful yet simple-to-use fast editing tools.



VJ provides a tapeless workflow from ingest to playout. Ideal for news, live events, soaps, talk shows and other studio productions, VJ’s flexible design supports up to eight channels that can be arranged in different in/out configurations. VJ ingests feeds from a wide range of sources including satellite, VTRs and cameras, and stores them as video clips. These clips are seamlessly exported to industry-standard non-linear editors and, once edited, are imported back to VJ for immediate playout. VJ supports commonly used codecs for fast turnaround productions and post-production workflows, including Panasonic’s DVCPRO, DVCPRO-HD, Avid’s DNxHD, and major wrappers such as QuickTime and MXF.



Orad’s new News Hub is a cost-effective, easy to use, tapeless workflow solution for news operations. News Hub is a scalable solution, ideal for all news operations, whether small or large. News Hub offers a rich and wide-ranging feature set all from one turnkey system.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic and video server solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT).



