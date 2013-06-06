Dalet Completes News Galleries at the BBC North Studios and New Broadcasting House Complex

Paris, France – June 5, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of news, sports, radio and MAM software solutions and services for content producers, announced today that Dalet Professional Services has completed the integration of two multi-studio/gallery news automation systems at MediaCity UK in Salford and at the New Broadcasting House complex in London.



The two projects were awarded with Dalet as prime contractor in conjunction with partners Mosart Medialab A.S. and IBM (UK) LTD. Dalet supplied software, hardware and Professional Services for deployment of the seven galleries, which incorporate Mosart Newscast Automation, the Dalet Dashboard monitoring system, and IBM servers.



“The BBC is respected around the world for its high standards, and we are pleased to have won this important, forward-thinking project. Dalet has proven expertise in executing large, multi-system integrations in mission-critical environments such as this W1 deployment. Our Professional Services team adheres to the highest standards of project management practices and has worked closely with the customer and our technology partners, Mosart and IBM, to ensure absolute success,” said Chris Wright, general manager Dalet UK.



