THE RAPCOHORIZON COMPANY ANNOUNCES PRO CO DATA’S SMPTE 304 CONNECTORS

New Fiber-Optic Tri-Loc® Camera Connectors Set a New Standard in SMPTE Options

JACKSON, MO, JUNE 5, 2013 - The RapcoHorizon Company, a leading manufacturer of audio/video interfacing and cable equipment announces Pro Co Data’sSMPTE 304 Connectors. The new Fiber-Optic Tri-Loc camera connectors are compatible with all connectors in the field, making them ideal for high-end, live-broadcast productions.

Extremely rugged and reliable, the connectors are comprised of the heaviest gauge stainless steel available on the market. They also feature a low-loss Telcordia® GR-326 fiber-optic endface geometry core, perfect for today’s cinematic and broadcast productions. With industry-standard options such as a quick disconnect push/pull self-latching system and ARIB/EBU and ANSI/SMPTE compliancy, the SMPTE 304 Connectors are among the highest-performance options on the market.

“The composition of our SMPTE 304 Connectors makes them perfect for use in broadcast trucks and studios and at sport stadiums,” says Josh Welsh, technical services manager for Pro Co Data, a RapcoHorizon Company brand. “The steel construction provides the durability necessary for continuous use in the field, while the fiber optic connectivity interfaces with today’s digital cameras. Both of these features put Pro Co Data’s SMPTE 304 connectors at the top of their class.”

Customers can choose between Belden-, Furukawa- or RapcoHorizon-brand wires for a complete cable system. Custom reel options also give the user control over how and when to deploy the cable system.

TheRapcoHorizon Company, located in Jackson, Missouri, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of audio, video, home theater, data and telecommunications interfacing products. Comprising RapcoHorizon, Momentum, Pro Co, Pro Co Data, RAT, RoadHog and StageMASTER, each RapcoHorizon Company brand has developed a reputation in many industries for reliability, and superior sound performance. Used worldwide by concert touring sound companies, video and sound contractors, recording studios, system integrators, audiophiles and musicians, the company’s products provide optimal flexibility and premium performance. The RapcoHorizon Company also has a state-of-the-art Custom Shop to modify existing products or build new devices to meet any need. For more information, please visit the company’s Web site at www.rapcohorizon.com.