Atlona to Offer Manufacturers' Training Session at InfoComm 2013

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 3, 2013 -- Atlona(R) today announced that the company will conduct a training session at InfoComm 2013 in Orlando, Fla. The session, titled "Successful Mixed-Format Installations," will be held on Thursday, June 13, from 3-4:30 p.m. in room W221D of the Orange County Convention Center. Attendees will be eligible for one InfoComm CTS-RU credit.

During the session, Atlona will teach attendees the best practices for hybrid analog and digital systems. The session will discuss converting, splitting, and routing of both digital to analog and analog to digital. The challenges of mixed-format systems, typical mixed-format systems, and Atlona solutions will also be covered during the presentation.

"As today's commercial AV installations continue to evolve, users, installers, and integrators are seeking new ways to create flexible, cost-effective systems that can fulfill their multiformat requirements," said Bill Schripsema, CTS(R) and commercial product manager at Atlona. "We look forward to discussing proven methodologies and real-world case studies from education, enterprise, and a wide-range of corporate settings that will empower attendees to implement more successful mixed-format installations in any commercial environment."

For more information on how to register for Atlona's InfoComm 2013 training session, please visit: http://bit.ly/Ze9kTw.

