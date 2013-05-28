Artel Video Systems' New DigiLink Chassis and Modules Achieve NEBS Level 3 Certification

WESTFORD, Mass. -- May 28, 2013 -- Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions, today announced it has received NEBS Level 3 Certification for its new DigiLink chassis, the DL4360x, and numerous function modules including the DLC450 HD-SDI video-over-IP gateway; the DLC055, a 10 port Video I/O; the DLM205, an Ethernet aggregator with optical transceivers; and the DLC610, a JPEG2000 encoder.

NEBS Level 3 is a set of strict product safety and performance requirements for installation in telecommunications central office environments. To achieve certification, products must undergo a comprehensive certification process at a nationally recognized testing laboratory. Tests include electromagnetic, environmental, and safety requirements at levels well beyond UL/CSA or any other standard developed for commercial markets. The certification ensures reliable and safe deployment in harsh operating environments, reduced repair and maintenance costs, and an extended operating life.

"Reliability is of paramount importance to our customers and, in many cases, DigiLink is the primary video feed for their mission critical and high visibility events," said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems. "Therefore, to ensure they meet the highest level of reliability and safety our customers expect, we design our products to comply with NEBS Level 3 standards and put them through a rigorous certification process at a recognized testing lab. As a result, DigiLink is the most reliable product on the market, and a cost effective one too when factors such as extended lifespan, minimal support requirements, and the high costs of a failed circuit are taken into consideration."

With this approval, the entire DigiLink platform is now NEBS Level 3 certified. DigiLink's space-efficient, low-power, and rugged design has been successfully deployed in thousands of systems for mission-critical applications by the world's largest telecommunication and cable companies.

More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems (www.artel.com)

For more than 30 years, Artel Video Systems has been a leading global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. With thousands of worldwide deployments Artel's DigiLink platform is used by the world's largest telecommunication companies, CATV operators, and video service providers for mission critical primary video feeds for many of the world's most watched events.

ENDS