Bexel Expands 4K and HD Camera Solutions

(BURBANK, CA) - Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has expanded its selection of camera solutions with the purchase of four Sony F55 cameras, a compatible selection of PL-mount Fujinon Cabrio Lenses, as well as 10 Canon EOS C300 cameras. The new camera packages will be on display at Cine Gear Expo (Booth #98C), which runs May 31 through June 1 in Los Angeles.

"The investment in these acquisition formats expands the broad base of Bexel's available camera packages, and ramps up our turnkey solutions featuring leading products from the chief manufacturers in the industry," says Bexel CTO Tom Dickinson. "We have been following the market quite closely, as we always do at Bexel, and know that this is the right time to jump into an extended offering that includes a series of PL-mount cameras."

The Sony F55 cameras will play a crucial role in Bexel's new 4K solutions, and their capabilities for providing camera packages that augment any major sporting event or live production, while also providing clients with an outstanding HD source for various broadcast television projects and other high-end programs. Bexel will offer a full suite of accessories with the camera, including the AXS-R5 RAW recorder, which enables incredibly precise 16-bit linear RAW in both 2K and 4K.

To complement their new Sony F55 cameras, Bexel has acquired eight Fujinon PL 19-90mm Cabrio lenses (ZK4.7x19) and PL 85-300mm Cabrio lenses (ZK3.5x85). These premier PL-mount lenses provide a film-like look, and are easily scalable to enable full 4K production.

The Cabrio lenses feature a detachable servo drive unit, making it suitable for use as a standard PL lens or an ENG-style lens. Bexel anticipates that the ability to extract sharp, crisp, high-resolution 4K images from a zoom will be especially desirable for live sports broadcasts.

The Canon EOS C300 with the EF-mount provides users with the ability to give a project a variety of looks, as it delivers an effective and cost efficient cinema-style look that is ideal for reality programming, field acquisition, and the enhancing of high-end video production. The Canon's Super 35mm CMOS Sensor, DIGIC DV III Image Processor and XF Codec augment reality show productions at a very cost effective price point.

Dickinson adds, "We're very pleased to be expanding the range of our camera lines. The Sony F55 is going to give our clients great shots that look like film, and the ability to be more creative. And on the 4K side of the spectrum, particularly when paired with the Fujinon PL Cabrio lenses, the F55 provides a larger image for 4K production. We also have a whole range of customers who will benefit from the flexibility and affordability the EF-mount Canon EOS C300s offer in augmenting a variety of video productions."

Also at Cine Gear, Bexel's Technical Sales & Solutions division (Bexel TSS) will be promoting its portfolio of new and pre-owned gear. Bexel TSS is the leading dealer of professional broadcast equipment sales, boasting a multi-million dollar standing inventory of the latest audio, video and fiber equipment. Bexel TSS recently became a premier reseller of DiGiCo's broadcast digital audio consoles, and will showcasing the DiGiCo SD 11 at the booth. The company is planning a summer sale at its Burbank headquarters on June 7. Expo attendees can preview a selection of gear that will be available for purchase, as well as inquire about other equipment sales and rental needs.

"Having everything under one roof makes Bexel the go-to resource for rentals and sales," notes Joyce Bente, director of sales for Bexel TSS. "We are thrilled to be able to provide more resources to our customers, including increased support and the ability to leverage all our products to meet their demands."

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit www.bexel.com, and follow Bexel on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BexelBroadcast) and Twitter (@Bexel).

About the Vitec Group

Capture the moment(tm)

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

# # #

Media Contacts:

ignite strategic communications

Lisa Muldowney - 760.212.4130 / lisa@ignite.bz

Sally Christgau - 415.238.2254 / sally@ignite.bz