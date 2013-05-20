Grade Your Color With A Free Webinar From Moviola

Take the guesswork out of color grading with help from Moviola.





While color correction can be one of the most daunting tasks in the post-production workflow, it is also one of the most critical. Grading your footage can be the difference between a flat, forgettable production and a memorable experience where the images pop on the screen. That’s why Moviola has announced a free live webinar on May 21st at 11:30 AM PDT. The webinar will cover color grading from start to finish, including a discussion on how we see color and how to interpret that into effective color correction. Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding the color grading process, as well as techniques to use with tools available in the major NLE systems.



Presenter Patrick Inhofer is a professional colorist / finisher and owner of the New Jersey-based boutique Fini.tv. He’s a 23-year veteran of the New York Citypost-production community. Patrick takes his experience working at high-end full-service New York City post houses and delivers those same services tolow- and mid- budget productions, bringing them high- quality workflows at competitive prices.



To register for this webinar, visithttp://moviola.com/webinars/demystifying-color-grading/



To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.



About Moviola



Established in 1919, Moviola has become a leading service provider for the film and television industry. Our services include non-linear editing system rentals with 24/7 technical support, workflow design consultation, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our on-site and online training services specialize in the art, technology and business of filmmaking.