Adorama Introduces the Flashpoint 180 Monolight and Battery Kit

The professional all-in-one lighting kit now available at the special price of $199.95 for a limited time only

New York, NY – May 20, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, video and electronics retailers, and a leading destination for iPhone photo specialty accessories, is now selling the new Flashpoint 180 Monolight Kit. The Flashpoint 180 Monolight is compact and ideal for on-location shooting. Lightweight and versatile, the complete lighting kit comes pre-loaded with all the accessories needed to achieve the perfect lighting for any shoot, including a case to carry it all. Two readily available NP-F960 batteries power the light, providing up to 700 flashes at a full 180w/s and giving photographers ultimate control for all of their lighting needs. The Bowens-compatible mount enables the use of advanced light modifiers, such as beauty dishes, while the Flashpoint Bowens Speed Ring Adapter allows the use of soft boxes and other lighting accessories to help deliver flawless results.

The Flashpoint 180 Monolight Kit Ships With:

• Flashpoint 180 Monolight with reflector and handle

• Batteries and charger

• Small umbrella

• Cords

• Carrying bag

Visit the Adorama Learning Center to learn more about monolights, explore the meaning of watt-seconds, and find out how the right light can transform a photograph.

Special Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint 180 Monolight Kit is available now for 199.95 USD (regularly 249.95 USD) and ships for free (7-10 day delivery) when ordered online at www.adorama.com. The kit is also available at the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011.

Flashpoint is Adorama’s in-house brand, featuring high-quality photo and video accessories and gear, such as the Flashpoint 180 Monolight Kit, at price points lower than competing name brands such as Profoto and Smith Victor.

ABOUT ADORAMA

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular AdoramaTV.

Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s "Best of the Web" and in the Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Photo and Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contact:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

####