DVEO to Debut Portable, Multifunction, Streaming Production System Flypack at IBC 2012

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will introduce their new flypack with streaming at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 7-11, at Stand 2.A54. The MultiStreamer Flypack is a totally portable video production and streaming unit in a rolling rackmount TSA certified case.

The MultiStreamer Flypack is designed for the professional who needs to be mobile and to create well produced streamed content to a discerning audience. It includes an integrated MultiStreamer audio/video streaming encoder, compact seamless video switcher with effects generator, plus preview and program monitors.

The MultiStreamer Flypack is also customizable to include DVEO's Xaris playout server, AdSerter graphics, text and logos inserter, or DelayServer/IP time delay server, and/or the new Infinity Streamer VOD server. Inputs from a camera or other system are multiple HD-SDI and HDMI, or DVI. A two or three screen 3 RU LCD HD monitor is included. The unit is available in 4RU, 6RU, or 8RU rolling rack cases, plus optional Shockmount versions up to 12 RU.

The MultiStreamer Flypack is a perfect fit for those who do live productions and events like concerts, electronic news gathering (ENG), educational webcasts, political campaigns, and more.

"We designed the MultiStreamer Flypack with the road warrior in mind. Everything needed to do a live remote broadcast or production, even streaming to the internet or traditional television production, is installed and ready to go," commented Scott Grizzle, Product Manager for DVEO. "Bring the unit with you and roll out the cables and start streaming. Then when you’re done, pack up and fly to your next location."

Scott Grizzle continued, "The 6RU unit that we are taking to IBC is just 25 inches long and weighs only 88 pounds – less than 40 kilograms."

Features:

Features:

Totally portable Video Production and Streaming unit with TSA certified case to make travel and setup fast and easy

Inputs: Multiple HD-SDI and HDMI or DVI

Designed for field production and streaming. Quality output is most important for either Streaming or Recording.

Small footprint and preconfigured hardware allows more uptime and less cost to transport

Simple to use and designed to be plug and play (some networking will be required onsite)

Includes 3 RU LCD High Definition Monitor, 2 Screen (7 inches/18 centimeters) or 3 Screen (5.5 inches/14 centimeters), with HD-SDI inputs and loop through

Everything needed to do a live remote broadcast or production, even streaming to the internet or traditional television production, is installed and ready to go

Suggested Retail Prices:

Basic MultiStreamer Flypack: $14,995 U.S.

Customized versions: Call for pricing

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815

