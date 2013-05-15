SSL Appoints Jason Kelly as Product Manager for New ‘Live’ Product Division

OXFORD, UK – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce that Jason Kelly has been appointed Product Manager for its new Live console. With a 25-year career that spans live sound production, live event systems design and implementation and technical support management, Kelly has developed a solid understanding of the key aspects of the pro audio industry. In his new role, he will spearhead the recent introduction of SSL’s ‘Live’ console, which brings to the stage the industry standard, sonic legacy of the SSL brand.

Kelly’s understanding of the live sound market makes him the ideal candidate for the position. He will build on his knowledge, as well as his sales and technical support experience, to help dealers and key customers understand all of the benefits of this innovative live-sound product. Working closely with SSL’s product design and development team, Kelly will also help to define product requirements and marketing strategies into the future.

“Everyone at SSL is very excited to enter this arena of audio production, and we are glad to have Jason with us to help support our success in the live sound industry,” says Antony David, Managing Director of Solid State Logic. “The SSL Live console has been years in the making and we’re happy to now be able to share it with the world. We know Jason’s keen understanding of the market and product sectors is the perfect combination for this position. We’re confident that he will help build our presence in the live market.”

Prior to joining SSL, Kelly was Technical Support Manager at Midas Klark Teknik (MKT), where he provided front line technical support and marketing strategies for all MKT products worldwide. In this position, he developed and implemented courses and training materials for MKT products, in addition to providing system design and integration support for customer installations.

His other recent roles include UK Sales and Support Manager for MKT, Technical Director for CTI Live Technical Engineering, a company involved with designing and implementing all aspects of live event production; and Technical Manager for Staras Technical Productions, which produces high-level live presentations.

“I am truly delighted to be working for a world-renowned company such as SSL,” says Kelly. “My years of experience in the live sound industry offer me the great opportunity to recognise the needs of the customers in that market. I foresee a strong future for SSL in this arena and look forward to helping the company grow its customer base.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.