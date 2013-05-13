Actus Monitoring and Media Management Solution Selected by TV Channel “Ukraine”

Actus solution to be implemented with IT business partner Olvitech SVN Group



Tel-Aviv, Israel — May 13, 2013 —Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, compliance recording, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, announced today in conjunction with business partner Olvitech SVN Group, an international high-technology group specializing in security, video and networks, that TV Channel “Ukraine” has selected Actus to record and monitor channels across Ukraine. “With Actus system, the monitoring process is reliable, intuitive and accessible from any browser. All operations we need, such as creating a clip in any format and exporting it, are done by a few mouse clicks. With Actus monitoring system, we can define different profiles for the clips, thus making the clip creation process even faster,” says Roman Khorolskyi, head of master control room, TV Channel “Ukraine.”



TV Channel “Ukraine,” a leading national television channel in Ukraine, awarded Olvitech SVN Group the contract to deploy the Actus View solution for Broadcast Recording and Media Monitoring. The Actus team worked closely with Olvitech SVN Group to design a winning workflow. “We were selected as a team together with Actus Digital because of the advanced capabilities, effectiveness, and reliability our systems have,” said Elya Presman, president, Olvitech SVN Group. “Together, we deliver a great deal of added value to television channel ‘Ukraine,’ as they expand next-generation services through the new network in the Ukrainian regions.”



About TV Channel “Ukraine”

TV Channel “Ukraine” is one of the leading national television channels. According to results of 2012 TV channel “Ukraine” is the second in the national rating, with the share of 11.91% and the rating of 1.88% (for audience 18+, among 50,000+ people, data by GfK Ukraine) thus consolidating the status with most dynamic development. The strategic goal of TV channel “Ukraine” is to become the “television number one button” of the country. Overall coverage of the channel is approximately 96.4% of all households of Ukraine. The signal is transmitted via cable network and via satellite. The number of potential viewers of all age groups is 41,000,000 people. TV channel “Ukraine” broadcasts a wide variety of content, such as infotainment, popular science, dramatic, and sports programs. Furthermore, in-house projects are in constant and active development. http://kanalukraina.tv



About Olvitech SVN Group

Olvitech SVN Group is a leading international high-technology company with three core businesses: Security, Video and Networks. Based on extensive experience and expertise in video IP-based solutions, Olvitech SVN Group identifies and integrates the ideal technologies and solutions, acting as a sole local representative and regional business unit of its portfolio vendors in Russia and CIS, guiding projects from initial vision to successful implementation. Olvitech SVN Group markets broad range of innovative products and services that enable efficient, high quality video delivery and monitoring.



About Actus Digital

Actus Digital (subsidiary of Taya Media Group, an international premier media content technologies company) provides solutions for video content logging, monitoring, repurposing, ads detection and video/audio quality check. Actus’ impressive customer list includes 100+ global media players such as BSkyB, Sky, Fox channels, Star, Chello Media, McCann, Sony, RTL, StarHub, Levira, MTG, Encopmass, AirTel, and Zee Networks.



In a nutshell, Actus provides high-end solutions at the most affordable prices. Actus solutions support the latest industry requirements including Teletext, Multiple Audio tracks and subtitles, EPG, Transport Stream, and more. Actus’ customer-driven products are web-based, user friendly and support an unlimited number of channel inputs, thereby facilitating greater functionality and cost savings.



For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.



