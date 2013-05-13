Artel Video Systems Simplifies Ethernet Traffic Transport With 9-Port Ethernet Aggregators and Optical Transceivers

WESTFORD, Mass. -- May 13, 2013 -- Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions, today announced that its DLM205 and DLC205 9-port Ethernet aggregators and optical transceivers are now shipping. Integrating seamlessly within the company's DigiLink video transport platform, both single-slot modules are the ideal solution for broadcasters, CATV operators, telco operators, and video service providers looking to aggregate Ethernet traffic across a single optical or electrical connection.

The versatile DLM205 and DLC205 feature innovative designs for aggregating up to nine channels of 10/100/1000 Ethernet traffic for transport across electrical or optical networks. Nonblocking, and supporting a total capacity of 18 gigabits of Ethernet traffic, the modules combine three electrical and two multipurpose SFP cages with four internal ports supporting traffic from other modules in a chassis, plus chassis management into a single Ethernet connection. The DLM205 features integrated DL-Manager HTTP and SNMP capabilities to enable DL4000 chassis in-band management.

"More users are looking for a solution for transporting a combination of contribution quality video and Ethernet data across a single optical link," said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems. "The DLM205 and DLC205 are designed to maximize efficiencies and cost savings for broadcasters, video service providers, and other users by aggregating up to nine channels of Ethernet data and video-over-IP traffic, including chassis management, for transport across a single optical or electrical link."

The latest additions to the DigiLink Video Transport Platform, the DLM205 and DLC205 Ethernet aggregators continue Artel Video Systems mission to simplify broadcast-quality video transport by providing the most reliable, cost-effective, and fully integrated solutions.

More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

About Artel Video Systems

For more than 30 years, Artel Video Systems has been a leading global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform, the SL2000. The company's passion for developing new and innovative products helps meet the demanding requirements of broadcasters, CATV operators, telecommunications companies, and video service providers around the world. Artel's DigiLink platform, released in 2007, is regarded as one of the industry's most innovative designs. With thousands of systems deployed by the world's largest telecommunication companies, it has rapidly become the gold standard for simplicity of design, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

