Applications Now Being Accepted for the 2013 IABM Engineering Student Awards

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- May 10, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced that it is accepting applications for the 2013 IABM Engineering Student Awards, which not only recognize high-achieving university and college students in the fields of broadcast engineering or media technology, but also gives the award winners financial support for attending IBC2013 next September in Amsterdam. The awards are funded by the IABM Educational Foundation.

"Education is an important part of the IABM's work to support the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide, and the Engineering Student Awards reflect the IABM's commitment to recognizing today's engineering students and connecting them with the technologies and companies driving our industry forward," said Roger Crumpton, a founding director and trustee of the IABM Educational Foundation. "We are confident that attendance at the IBC show will give award winners an insight into the many professional possibilities open to bright young engineers."

The IABM Engineering Student Awards are one part of the IABM's ongoing commitment to education, training, and skills development designed to help increase the industry's pool of skilled broadcast engineers and technical staff. Open to students from around the world undertaking a full-time course of study directly related to broadcast engineering and media technology, the award requires the applicant to demonstrate in a 500-word essay how he or she would be able to benefit from attending IBC2013.

"Winning the IABM student engineering award gave me the confidence to put myself out there in the world of film and television. Not only did it expose me to the newest upcoming technology at IBC, but it helped me forge connections that kick started my career. I highly recommend the award to anyone about to enter this incredible industry," said Andrew Lawrence, winner of the IABM 2012 Engineering Student Awards.

The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, May 31, and students may download the application form by visiting www.theiabm.org/engineeringstudentawards.

About the IABM Educational Foundation

Established as an independent educational charity in 2012, the IABM Educational Foundation works to support technical education, career development, and access to employment within the broadcast and media technology sector worldwide. The foundation's first priority is the development and delivery of an international certification program that will recognise the attainment of individual engineers and technologists, and provide a framework for valuing their occupational and professional engagement as Continuing Professional Development (CPD). The IABM Educational Foundation also is committed to providing educational bursaries and travel awards that enable young people to attend training courses and key industry events that otherwise would be beyond their reach. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org/foundation.

About The IABM

The IABM, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers, is the authoritative voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide. Its wide range of services to members encompasses market research and intelligence, training, expert representation at standards bodies and broadcasting unions, executive networking opportunities, and preferential purchasing. A presence at every major broadcast tradeshow, the IABM also provides a valuable channel for communication among broadcast manufacturers, government, and regulatory bodies. Additional IABM activities include awards programs for innovation and scholarships designed to stimulate the development of the broadcast and electronic media industries on an international basis. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org.

