Snell Intensifies Focus on India and Middle East, Appointing Amit Daftary as Regional Head for Middle East and South Asia

READING, U.K. -- May 10, 2013 -- Snell today announced the appointment of Amit Daftary as regional head for the company's operations in the Middle East and South Asia (MESA) region. In this role at Snell, Daftary will assume full responsibility for the company's regional teams and its growing business across India and the Middle East.

"Amit's strong commercial experience and industry skills will be valuable to the Snell team in driving further growth in the MESA region, and particularly in India, Sri Lanka, and the Arabian Gulf," said Naresh Subherwal, president, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, at Snell. "We look forward to working with Amit as he provides the leadership to develop and elevate our business to the next level in a dynamic and diverse emerging market."

Daftary has more than 16 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry in South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries. Prior to joining Snell, he was sales director, broadcast and DTH, for India/SAARC at Harmonic. He earlier served as business head for Avid's broadcast and post segment, India and SAARC; held management positions with systems integrators Benchmark (KIT), Tata Elxsi, and Shaf; and worked as an enterprise account manager for Hewlett-Packard.

Daftary has a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Mumbai and specialized in digital media and motion graphics at the Art Centre College of Design in Pasadena, Calif. He will be based in Mumbai and report to Subherwal.

