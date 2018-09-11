Teradici Showcases Its Cloud Access Software, Powered by PCoIP, At IBC Show 2018 in Amsterdam

BURNABY, BC --Teradici, the creator of PCoIP® technology and Cloud Access Software,announces its attendance at the IBC 2018 Conference, the world's most influential media, entertainment and technology show, in Amsterdam, Netherlands from September 13 to 17, 2018.

Teradici’s trusted PCoIP® technology powers its Cloud Access Software, the leading remoting solution allowing users to deliver graphics-intensive applications from any public cloud or data center with lossless image quality and true color accuracy. Users requiring graphics-intensive applications across industries like media & entertainment, government, oil & gas, and manufacturing have benefited from using the cloud for storage and rendering with workstations as they prepare to move to the cloud. The use of Cloud Access Software for virtualizing high-performance, virtual workstations offers numerous benefits, including the ability to deliver a secure, highly-responsive and rich user experience for GPU-powered applications. If you have ever asked:

● How can artists, engineers and other media and entertainment power users address the insatiable demand for content and services?

● How can they work faster, smarter, and more securely in the cloud?

● How can they scale and de-scale workflows rapidly when projects come and go?

● How can they enable global creative talent across geographic boundaries?

Then come familiarize yourself with Teradici Cloud Access Software and learn how PCoIP technology is the key to securely managing and delivering content workflows and enabling high-performance virtual workstationsthrough one-on-one demos in Microsoft booth C27 in Hall 1, AWS booth C80 in Hall 5 or Google booth E01-E09 in Hall 14, and through a video demo in AMD booth B46 in Hall 7. Please also join us for the following theatre presentations:

● “Virtual Workstations Delivered with Cloud Access”

When: Saturday, September 15 from 13:00 – 13:20 CEST

Sunday, September 16 from 17:00 – 17:20 CEST

Where:Microsoft booth C27 in Hall 1

Speakers:

· Arjen van der Meulen, Director of Product Management, Teradici

· Jeremy Booth, Compositing Technical Director, Jellyfish Pictures

To meet with a Teradici representative at IBC, contact us at events@teradici.com.

The Power of Cloud Technology for Media and Entertainment

Teradici is expanding its cloud footprint and enabling even more media and entertainment companies to tap into the power of any cloud. The company works with AWS to enable simple deployment of its Cloud Access Software for the industries that require a high-performing environment for video editing. Its latest collaboration with AWS is on the launch of a Quick Start solution, which deploys a highly available architecture for cloud video editing on Amazon Web Services (AWS) powerful EC2 G3 GPU instances in about 30 minutes. With Teradici PCoIP technology, video editors can modify content on a remote workstation, avoiding large data transfers to and from a local machine.

Teradici recently expanded its public cloud partnership with Google, adding support for Cloud Access Software on Google Cloud and through Google Cloud Marketplace. Cloud Access Software empowers a rich user-experience and the flexibility to deliver desktops from Google Cloud to a variety of endpoint devices. Users can access their graphics-intensive Windows and Linux applications running on Google Cloud, utilizing the latest NVIDIA ® Tesla ® P4 and P100 instances to get the same highly-responsive user experience of a local workstation.

Teradici’s Cloud Access Software is also available on Microsoft Azure NV-series VMs,providing high-performance remote visualization capabilities to deliver a great user experience for the most graphics-intensive applications and workloads within the media and entertainment industry and beyond. Spurred by rapid growth, VFX studio Jellyfish Pictures recently extended its own VFX private cloud to Microsoft Azure using Teradici Cloud Access Software (Graphics Edition), ultimately enabling the studio to hire top talent anywhere and deliver virtual desktops for freelancers.

Recent Industry Articles from Teradici:

● M&E Journal: Making Movie Magic Securely in the Cloud: A New Wave of Innovation

There are significant security advantages that modern studios experience when they move to the cloud, and many studios are leveraging the cloud for their movie production needs.

● Entertainment and Construction Industries Leading the Future of Cloud

The flexibility of cloud computing allows for the rapid scaling of on-demand resources to accelerate project turnaround. When a post-production movie or TV studio is operating under an imminent release deadline, render farms can be quickly ramped up on a public cloud, then ramped down upon project completion to prevent ongoing costs. Content can also be visualized from the cloud itself using a high-fidelity remote access protocol, which negates the need for shuttling media assets between the cloud and studio locations.

About Teradici

Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remoting protocol technology and Cloud Access Software, the leading solution for a cloud-ready future. The company, founded in 2004 and based in Burnaby, British Columbia outside of Vancouver, is focused on its core mission of seamless delivery of workstations and applications for end-users.

Teradici PCoIP® technology is the most secure remoting technology in the marketplace, enabling visualization of even the most graphics-intensive applications. Teradici Cloud Access Software, built on PCoIP technology, enables enterprises to securely leverage public cloud GPU instances to confidently lift and shift the most graphics-intensive Windows or Linux applications to the public cloud, avoiding costly rewrites.

The company’s technology is deployed by Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers from around the world. Teradici also partners with leading cloud providers to continue delivering the best user experiences and enabling our customers’ the ability to scale to any number of users.

Teradici and PCoIP are trademarks of Teradici Corporation and are registered in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks or registered trademarks mentioned in this release are the intellectual property of their respective owners.