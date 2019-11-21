Tedial Certifies Ebantic as Advanced Developer of Evolution MAM Platform

Malaga, Spain – 21November 2019 – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced that it has certified Ebantic, a provider of solutions for the integrated management of audiovisual content, as Advanced Developer of its flexible and configurable Evolution MAM platform. Using Tedial’s Integration API, third-parties can develop tailored solutions and services for customers via the Tedial Evolution MAM platform, further highlighting the scalability and flexibility of the solution.

Tedial and Ebantic are currently working together on two important projects in the Spanish market. These projects include the management and distribution of content for FOX Network Group and the content and sales management platform of The Mediapro Studio.

Both projects have demanding integration requirements that have led Tedial, with the support of Ebantic, to further develop its Integration API for its content and management Evolution solution. As a result, Tedial has granted an Advanced Developer certification to Ebantic, in recognition of the company's in-depth knowledge of the Evolution integration layer. This enables broadcasters to expand their solutions using Ebantic’s services.

Carles Rams, CEO, Ebantic says, “This certification further positions Ebantic as one of the leading strategic companies in our sector, which allows producers and broadcasters to integrate different solutions to achieve end-to-end automation of their value chain. We are delighted to receive this recognition from Tedial, a leading provider and MAM solution multi-award winner in honour of our hard work together.

Emilio L. Zapata, CEO, Tedial says “This certification once again demonstrates the interoperability and the flexibility that Evolution offers. The platform has a powerful and flexible API, from which customers can develop their own integrations and provide services. Companies like Ebantic, who know our solution in-depth, are well positioned to carry out these developments.”

###

About Ebantic

Ebantic develops tailored software solutions for media companies incorporating a business management layer that improves productivity and facilitates operations.

Ebantic has deployed its solutions for strategic companies in the media industry, and also helps them analyze their business processes as part of the project. Its in-depth understanding of the industry and vast experience are the most highly-valued skills for Ebantic’s customers. Ebantic’s solutions are capable of closing any project, including functionalities that help meet the customer’s requirements, sometimes not included in “out-of-the-box” vendor solutions.

For more information: www.ebantic.com

Ebantic Contact:

Carles Rams

CEO

crams@ebantic.com

About Tedial

18 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides global media companies and broadcasters next-generation MAM and business driven media workflows. Tedial supplies the world’s only fully end-to-end IMF compliant MAM solution, marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain, and a single workflow, “Version Factory”, that delivers thousands of media versions from a single asset.

Tedial’s innovations includeSMARTLIVE, a live sports and event solutionthat supports and extends production systems from industry leading vendors. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment on premises or in the cloud and drive workflows for linear, VOD/OTT and live event services.This provides customers with scalable tools that efficiently and cost-effectively allow them to meet their operational requirements and business objectives.

Tedialisglobal company that consistently and successfully delivers large and complex MAM/Content Management systems.

For more information:www.tedial.com

International PR Contact:

Kate Ford

Jump PR

Email:kate@jumppr.tv

Tel: +44 (0)1932 240001

Mob: +44 (0)7740 948065

US PR Contact:

Harriet Diener

Desert Moon

Email:harriet@desertmoon.tv

Tel: +1-845-512-8283

Cell:+1-914-263-0613