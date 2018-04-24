Tech4home Wins Red Dot Award for Innovative Design

Sleek and Easy to Use, Tech4home’s NOTUS Remote Control Solution Ensures a Dynamic and Interactive Television Experience

SÃO JOÃO DA MADEIRA, Portugal — April 24, 2018 — Tech4home, a leading provider of integrated wireless remote control solutions for the home environment, announced today that its NOTUS remote control system has won a Red Dot Award for Product Design. During an extensive evaluation process, industry experts individually tested and assessed products, judging them on a variety of criteria related to design quality, including functionality, formal quality, ergonomics, and durability.

“I want to sincerely congratulate the award winners of the 2018 Red Dot Award for Product Design,” said Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award. “Success in the competition is proof of the superior design quality of the products and reflects that companies are on the right path in terms of designing more than just an attractive solution. All of the products that won this award feature outstanding functionality and demonstrate that the designers understood their clients’ needs.”

Tech4home’s NOTUS system is composed of two sleek, easy-to-use remote controls developed with a user-centered approach and a unique design language. The main remote control operates with set-top boxes and televisions, while a smaller, full-featured version includes Bluetooth transmission and voice-search technology. Both remotes offer a premium look and feel, with metallic and glossy finishes on the prime buttons that are in perfect contrast with the matte fine-textures of the casing. On the backside, a soft rubber coating ensures hold-in-hand comfort for users.

The ergonomic shape and intuitive layout of the buttons, accomplished by clustering interrelated functions, provides simplicity and ease of use. A backlight feature is included in both remotes, allowing for intuitive usage even in low light conditions. The central keys of the bigger unit light up through motion-sensing technology, highlighting the most relevant and frequently used functions. These keys are replicated in the smaller unit, where advanced technologies enable increased dynamicity and interactive usage.

“The Red Dot Awards are well-renowned in our industry for recognizing cutting-edge product design,” said Miguel Oliveira, managing director at Tech4home. “Winning this award demonstrates the innovation of our NOTUS remote control solution and its ability to provide a next-generation television experience.”

The Red Dot Awards for Product Design started in 1955 and honor the best products created each year. In 2018, designers and manufacturers from 59 countries submitted more than 6,300 solutions to the competition. The winners will be celebrated at the Red Dot Gala on July 9, 2018 in Essen, Germany during a special award ceremony.

About the Red Dot Design Award (www.red-dot.de)

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design, and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality.

About Tech4home (www.tech4home.pt)

Tech4home is an electronics company that designs, develops, and delivers intuitive and innovative integrated wireless remote control solutions for the home environment, with cutting-edge design and a state-of-the-art user experience. With more than 19 years of experience in the remote control business, Tech4home leads the industry in providing products and solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of worldwide IPTV, cable, and satellite pay-TV providers.

