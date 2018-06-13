Studio Technologies Expands Global Presence with Experienced Sales Consultant

SKOKIE, IL, JUNE 13, 2018 – Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, announces Mark Townsend has joined the company as a sales representative for the UK and Europe. With over 30 years of experience working for prominent professional electronics companies, Townsend has developed strong relationships in the industry. He is based in the UK and will focus on introducing Studio Technologies’ tailored, high-performance technology to key players in the European pro audio and broadcast markets.

“We’re very pleased to have added such an accomplished, talented sales representative to our team. We’re looking forward to working with Mark to introduce our technology to more global broadcasters and professional AV integrators,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “His extensive experience and familiarity with our industry will prove invaluable as we aim to expand Studio Technologies’ footprint in the UK and European markets.”

After graduating from The University of Hull in 1985 with a degree in applied physics, Townsend began his career as a design engineer for Johnson Matthey, a global specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company. Townsend held several different roles during his 13-year tenure with Johnson Matthey, eventually being promoted to sales manager of the company’s Matthey Electronics division. He would go on to manage international sales for broadcast technology manufacturer Quartz Electronics for nearly eight years, primarily expanding export sales and developing a distribution network in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Since 2006, Townsend has provided sales and technical services to various broadcast technology manufacturers and distributors as an independent consultant.

“I’m excited to have a part in helping an innovative, dependable manufacturer like Studio Technologies grow into broader markets. The company’s recent investment in developing products compliant with the new SMPTE ST 2110 standards will only improve its stellar reputation in the global broadcast and pro AV industries,” says Townsend. “I’ve known Gordon since Studio Technologies was an early adopter of Dante, and it’s been a pleasure to watch them grow into a leading Dante exponent. Every time I visit the Studio Technologies facility, I’m always impressed by the top tier engineering, design, and ease of use abilities of its diverse product line.”

