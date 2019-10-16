Starfish provides compliance recording to The National Library of Sweden

Reading,UK, 16 October 2019: Starfish Technologies, a pioneer in transport stream processing and advertising insertion, has supplied a multi-channel compliance recording system to Kungliga biblioteket, The National Library of Sweden in Stockholm, Sweden, in cooperation with Starfish’s Swedish partner Lanlink Digital Broadcast.



The system utilises Starfish’s ‘Verify’ compliance recording technology which can record multiple channels of live TV broadcast and features a fully managed system with auto failover. Built using generic IT hardware from HP, it includes the Starfish web-based monitoring application to view and manage the operation of the N+N configuration. Input signals are presented as encoded transport streams from both the satellite and terrestrial feeds for each channel automatically switching between the two feeds when detecting a missing input.



Starfish Marketing Director Peter Blatchford said, “We have been building systems in Sweden for many years with companies such as TV4 and Red Bee Media and are delighted to have been chosen to now supply The National Library of Sweden. The Starfish Verify Compliance Recording System is highly configurable and utilises our expertise with transport stream processing and web based system monitoring’.



Susanne Sellei from National Library of Sweden added “We wanted a compliance recording system that is capable of supporting multiple channel recordings as an effective way to handle collected broadcast television programmes. We see Starfish as a trusted supplier and knew we could rely on their proven expertise”



About Starfish Technologies

Starfish Technologies has an excellent reputation for meeting international broadcasters’ expectations with innovative products and systems. Starfish solutions are proven in service and have been implemented by an impressive list of international customers.



Starfish has developed a wide range of in-house expertise in technologies including: Transport Stream splicing, Transport Stream processing, Multi-platform delivery, Opt-out encoding/decoding, Video Encoding and Transcoding, Video Description and Compliance recording. With this broad software expertise and systems design experience, Starfish is ideally suited to build automated systems for media suppliers across a wide range of applications.



Headquartered in Reading, UK, Starfish Technologies is an ISO 9001 registered company.



Further product and press information can be obtained at www.starfish.tv



About The National Library

The National Library of Sweden collects, preserves and makes available almost everything that is published in Sweden - from manuscripts, books and newspapers to music, TV programs and pictures. Being a research library, it also has major collections of literature published in other countries. The collections of the National Library consist of more than 18 million objects, including books, posters, pictures, manuscripts, and newspapers. The audio-visual collection consists of more than 10 million hours of recorded material.



Learn more at www.kb.se