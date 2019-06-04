Stage Tec at InfoComm and Broadcast Asia

Stage Tec’s IP console AVATUS with 24 fader

Orlando/USA and Singapore, June 2019… Shortly before the market launch at the end of June, Berlin-based manufacturer Stage Tec will present its brand new AVATUS IP console at InfoComm (booth 547) and Broadcast Asia (booth 4F2-08).

"With AVATUS, we are responding to market trends and our customers' requirements for IP-based technology, open to standard protocols. The mixing console is the ideal compromise between tablet computers and the established, tried and tested AURUS," comments René Harder, member of the Stage Tec management team responsible for innovation management. A clearly structured user interface makes AVATUS much easier to use without sacrificing functionality. The console offers color coding for control elements such as encoders and faders as well as user guidance without deep hierarchies. 21" FHD multitouch screens provide the flexible user interface; a fixed center section is no longer necessary. Removable PoE-powered metering screens underline the modularity of the AVATUS system and enable optimal adaptation to every conceivable application in broadcast, theaters, and live events. AVATUS will be available with 12 to 96 faders and in various hardware versions.

CRESCENDO platinum by Stage Tec, the compact equivalent of the flagship AURUS, will also be exhibited at Broadcast Asia. The small audio console has been on the market since 2009 and is being further developed continuously. With the latest software updates, important features such as parallel compression, bypass function for each individual Aux-VCA, automatic stereo downmix with level correction, the internal tone generator and Waves integration have been incorporated into CRESCENDO platinum.

Visit Stage Tec and its American distributor ASK Sales & Representation Inc. at InfoComm (booth 547, West Level 2, Audio), June 12-14 in Orlando.

Visit Stage Tec at the Malaysian subsidiary, Stagetec Asia, booth at Broadcast Asia (Suntec Singapore, Level4, 4F2-08), June 18-20 in Singapore.

About Stage Tec

Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH (Research and Development Company for professional audio technology), based in Berlin, Germany, specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative audio equipment. Stage Tec has an international reputation as one of the leading pioneers in the transition from analog to digital audio technology. NEXUS® won the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2010 as “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today”. Key products include the AURUS® direct access console (2002), the compact AURATUS® (2006) and CRESCENDO (2009) consoles for broadcast and theatre, and the ON AIR flex broadcast mixer (2014). The AVATUS IP-based console will be launched in 2019 and picks up on the trend towards IP networking in the audio industry. www.stagetec.com.

