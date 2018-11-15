South Carolina Cable Channel CN2 Shoots Live Field Reports with JVC ProHD Portable Bridge

WAYNE, NJ (Nov. 15, 2018) – JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, today announced CN2, an independent cable TV station in Rock Hill, S.C., purchased a ProHD Portable Bridge bonded LTE hotspot in August to provide live news updates for its daily newscast and website. David Bain, technical manager, said the Bridge and a new BR-DE900 ProHD decoder allow CN2 to provide live content for its viewers for the first time.

Owned and operated by Comporium Communications, CN2 has two channels that serve the tri-county area of York, Lancaster, and Chester. Its small news crew produces a 6 p.m. newscast on weekdays, plus a daytime newsmagazine show, CN2 Today, three times per week. So far, most live content is being shared on the website.

Bain said the Bridge may be used for live coverage of the Rock Hill Christmas Parade later this month. CN2 will record multi-camera coverage of the parade and edit the footage in post for later viewing, but one camera will be paired with the Bridge for live coverage on the website. A similar setup was used for coverage of a recent school board debate. Bain said it only takes a few minutes to setup the RTMP feeds on the station’s five JVC GY-HM660 ProHD mobile news cameras, and “operation of the Bridge is very easy.”

The Portable Bridge streams signals from CONNECTED CAM, 4KCAM, ProHD, and JVC PTZ streaming cameras for live broadcasts or webcasts. Using Peplink’s SpeedFusion VPN Bonding technology, it combines multiple cellular, wired, and Wi-Fi connections. Dual cellular modems with redundant SIM slots support up to four different cellular providers for bandwidth bonding, data overage protection, or blind spot elimination. Dual-band Wi-Fi provides two independent, high-speed networks that work together (2x2 MIMO) to maximize throughput. The self-contained remote broadcasting hub can be powered by AC or an attached Anton/Bauer battery.

ABOUT JVC PROFESSIONAL VIDEO

Headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, JVC Professional Video is a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. The company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of broadcast and professional video equipment, as well as D-ILA front projection systems. For more information, visit JVC’s website at http://pro.jvc.com or call (800) 582‑5825.

# # #